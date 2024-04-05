Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah has officially become home to an exciting new entertainment destination as Fly High Balloon Operations LLC. launched its inaugural Big Balloon Ride at the picturesque Al Majaz Waterfront. Offering a unique and thrilling experience, the Big Balloon Ride promises to elevate the city's entertainment scene to new heights.

The Big Balloon Ride stands as the centrepiece of this vibrant entertainment ecosystem, providing visitors with an exhilarating journey to the skies. Guests will soar to heights of 200 feet aboard a 360-degree floating platform, tethered securely to the ground for utmost safety. Each ride lasts for a thrilling six to seven minutes and promises a unique experience.

"Sharjah is known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant leisure offerings. With the introduction of the Big Balloon Ride and our entertainment ecosystem, we aim to contribute to the city's reputation as a premier destination for fun and excitement. Whether you're a thrill-seeker, a family looking for quality time together, or a tourist seeking unique experiences, the Big Balloon at Al Majaz Waterfront has something special in store for you,” said Mr. Naji El Amatouri, General Manager of Fly High Balloon Operations LLC.

The Big Balloon Ride is more than just a ride; it's an entire entertainment ecosystem designed to cater to diverse interests. Alongside the main attraction, visitors can enjoy a comprehensive variety of activities and amenities, including VR Games, Trampoline, Go-Kart, Arcade Games, Toddlers soft play area, Train ride, fun water sports, bumper cars, a private room for parties, and much more. From interactive games and live entertainment to delicious food options and stunning waterfront views, the site promises an unforgettable day out for the whole family.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Big Balloon Ride at Al Majaz Waterfront. Our goal is to provide families and individuals of all ages with a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience that creates joy, togetherness, and lasting memories. The Big Balloon Ride accommodates passengers of all ages, including babies who only need to be in a baby harness. It is the only balloon ride which is designed for safe wheelchair access,” said Ms. Neelam Tayde, Site Manager for The Big Balloon Carnival at Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah.

The launch of the Big Balloon Ride marks an exciting new chapter in Sharjah's entertainment landscape, promising endless thrills and unforgettable moments for all who visit. Come experience the magic of soaring to new heights at the Big Balloon Carnival - where fun knows no bounds.

Price: Ranging from AED 10 to AED 100 for various games & activities

Reservations – info@bigballoon.ae

Location – Kiosk 3, Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah

Insta - Bigballoonride

More information : www.bigballoon.ae