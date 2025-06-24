Dubai – On the occasion of the 2025 edition of Crafted for Luxury, Snap's exclusive event dedicated to the luxury industry, Snap unveils the first augmented reality experiences developed for its AR glasses, Spectacles, by the Houses of Christian Dior Couture and Louis Vuitton. A world first that positions these Maisons as pioneers in creatively exploring immersive technologies for the luxury industry.

Christian Dior Couture: Between Astrology and Augmented Craftsmanship



To mark the launch of its Lucky Collection, Christian Dior Couture, Snap, and creative studio Playar have designed a unique activation blending craftsmanship, astrology, and augmented reality. This experience, available exclusively on Spectacles, allows you to select a card linked to astrological signs, which is then fragmented into four shards. Guided by the house’s iconic bee—symbolizing strength and vitality—these pieces are virtually sewn back together, weaving a link between tradition and modernity, before the card comes to life, revealing the full symbolism of the selected astrological sign. An interactive and sensory experience at the crossroads of craftsmanship and technological innovation, designed exclusively for Spectacles.

Louis Vuitton: An ode to orange blossom, a summer anthem in Augmented Reality

Louis Vuitton, for its part, celebrates the reissue of its iconic fragrance Sun Song, from the Les Parfums de Cologne collection, with an AR experience evoking Louis Vuitton universe and the journey of ingredients. Created by Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, the scent blends orange blossom, neroli, petitgrain, lemon, and musks for a radiant composition. A true scent melody that announces, enhances, and prolongs the summer season.

This iconic fragrance is at the heart of a new Spectacles experience developed in collaboration with creative studio Busterwood. Spectacles lets you and your friends interact together with the fragrance's key ingredients, explore its vibrant visual universe, and bring Louis Vuitton's symbols to life in 3D. A multiplayer, collaborative experience designed as a sensorial and aesthetic immersion into the world of Sun Song.

A Shared Vision of Innovation and Creativity



This collaboration marks a first in the world of luxury: Christian Dior Couture and Louis Vuitton are the first Maisons to design experiences exclusively for Spectacles.

True to their heritage of excellence and artisanal craftsmanship, Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior Couture reaffirm their roles as pioneers in adopting augmented reality technologies. These experiences on Spectacles embody a new form of creative exploration and augmented storytelling—where technology enhances emotion.

“This collaboration with such iconic Maisons as Christian Dior Couture and Louis Vuitton perfectly illustrates Snap and Spectacles’ ability to support the luxury industry in reaching ever more innovative, bold, and personalized dimensions. By combining the unique historical heritage of these Maisons with the cutting-edge technologies we are developing—especially immersive augmented reality and Spectacles—we are opening up new avenues for customer experience. This synergy allows luxury to be experienced in a completely new way while deepening emotional engagement with the brands. At Snap, we are proud to be at the heart of this revolution, redefining the codes of luxury for a connected and discerning generation.” Geoffrey Perez, Global Head of Luxury, Snap Inc.

The fifth generation of Spectacles, Snap’s new augmented reality glasses, allows you to use Lenses and explore the world in a completely new way—together with your friends. Spectacles run on Snap OS, our groundbreaking new operating system designed to enhance the way people naturally interact with the world around them.



About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and its AR glasses, Spectacles.