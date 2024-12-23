Riyadh, KSA: ‘Kingdom Lenscape’, Snapchat’s augmented reality (AR) campaign in celebration of Saudi National Day 2024, proved to be a huge hit in the Kingdom, achieving a total reach of more than 10 million, over 64 million impressions and 12.8 seconds’ average camera playtime.

The ‘Kingdom Lenscape’ campaign featured two pillars; FAKHAR, focused on celebrating national pride, and KARAM, highlighting the culture of gifting and shopping. A number of prominent brands got involved, including Ounass, Huda Beauty, NiceOne, Shahid, Spotify, Alwazn Almithaly, Zyros, Saudi Investment Bank, Laverne and Alwaleed Philanthropies.

During the ten-day campaign Saudi Snapchatters enjoyed the chance to explore virtual landscapes that celebrated brands’ contributions to the Kingdom’s progress, with the immersive, interactive journey culminating in a special genAI-inspired lens that allowed users to envision themselves in the future of each brand. Snap’s marketplace was also transformed into a festive digital extravaganza filled with exclusive offers and limited-edition products, enabling users to immerse themselves in the celebration.

Nine out of 10 Saudi National Day campaigns using AR saw statistically significant brand lift results, with the average lift recorded on ad awareness four per cent, a full four times higher than benchmark. Average lift recorded on brand favorability was two per cent, double the benchmark, with lift recorded on action intent also double the benchmark at two per cent.

“We’re thrilled to share the success of our ‘Kingdom’s Lenscape’ campaign, which underscores the central role we play in enabling the Saudi society to stay connected during cultural moments” said Abdulla Alhammadi, Managing Director - KSA at Snap Inc. “The campaign was more than just a digital activation; it was an opportunity for Saudi Snapchatters to mark their National Day by honoring the country’s celebratory tradition of gifting and generosity. By leveraging the transformative power of AR, the campaign brought Saudi Arabia’s stories to life, offering brands an exceptional opportunity to engage with Snapchatters in a way that was both authentic and meaningful.”

Roll-out of the campaign came hot on the heels of the opening of Snap Inc.’s office in the Diriyah district of Riyadh, and the establishment of Majlis Snap for Creators in Saudi Arabia, marking the expansion of its presence in the Kingdom. The opening underscored the company’s commitment to deepening engagement with its immense user base in Saudi, supporting the thriving community of creators whilst simultaneously driving impact for partners and clients.

With 25 million active monthly users, Snapchat is deeply embedded in the Kingdom’s social fabric. As the Kingdom’s most popular social connectivity app and go-to platform for sharing moments of celebration, Snapchat continues to find new ways to remain at the heart of these cultural milestones.

