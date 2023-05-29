Dubai, UAE: FACES, the leading beauty retailer in the Middle East and a proud own brand of Chalhoub Group is thrilled to announce the arrival of its successful SKIN CARE NATION in Saudi Arabia.

David Vercruysse, President of Managed Companies at Chalhoub Group, emphasizes, "The skin care market is a strategic focus for us in 2023. We are expanding our clean beauty portfolio, committing to offer sustainable and science-backed skin care products to consumers in the region. The arrival of SKIN CARE NATION aligns perfectly with the key macro trends shaping the future of the beauty industry."

SKIN CARE NATION, a unique skin care concept, combines technology, scientific research, and expert knowledge to deliver an extraordinary skin care experience to our customers. Supported by top international skin care brands, the initiative is set to take Saudi Arabia's skin care landscape by storm.

The heart of the SKIN CARE NATION experience is education. Patrice Brosson, the Managing Director at FACES, states, "We invite customers on a rewarding journey to discover everything about skin care. From expert routines to potent ingredients, customers will gain a wealth of knowledge tailored to their unique skin type and concerns. We aim to design personalized skin care routines in a playful and engaging manner."

The SKIN CARE NATION pop-up store, launching at Granada Mall from May 27 to June 11, 2023, will offer a diverse portfolio of highly effective products. These products will be categorized into distinct routines, allowing customers to identify and select the best solutions for their skin concerns.

Our customer journey covers three main stages at our central podium. The journey begins with an introduction to our concept, followed by a skin diagnosis to identify main skin concerns. This guidance will lead customers to their targeted 'nation' routine, where they will learn about skin care solutions across five key nations - Morning, Night, Skin Solutions, Eye Care, and Glow.

The pop-up will feature a variety of the best skin care brands, including glamorous prestige brands, ultimate premium brands, and trending skin care brands. We are excited to welcome brands such as Alya Skin, Augustinus Bader, Beesline, Bioderma, BRTC, Clarins, Clinique, Elizabeth Arden, Erborian, Estée Lauder, Givenchy, Higher Education, Lancôme, La Mer, L'Occitane, Origins, ROC, Shiseido, and Sisley, Some By Mi to our lineup.

Customers will not only have the opportunity to build their customized skin care regimen but also to enjoy attractive pre-kitted offers and engage in a rich daily program of skin care talks and activities.

By integrating education, tools, and support, SKIN CARE NATION aims to create an emotionally connected and unforgettable experience. Our ultimate goal is to help everyone love the skin they are in. Join us at the SKIN CARE NATION podium in Granada Mall from May 27th and discover your customized skin care routine.

