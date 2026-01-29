Under the patronage and in the presence of His Excellency Mr.Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Eng. Majed bin Rafed Al-Argoubi, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), Siniora Food Industries officially inaugurated its new manufacturing plant in the city of Jeddah over a two-day period.

The inauguration of the new plant forms part of Siniora’s expansion strategy in the Saudi market and aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to enhance local content, support national industries, achieve food security, and localize high-quality investments within the food manufacturing sector

Al-Aqqad: A Strategic Investment and Strong Confidence in the Saudi Economy

Mr. Tarek Omar Al-Aqqad, Chairman of Siniora Food Industries stated that the inauguration of the new factory in Jeddah represents a strategic milestone in Siniora’s journey

He noted that the project reflects strong confidence in the Saudi economy and in the Kingdom’s attractive investment environment, integrated industrial ecosystem, and effective government support, which makes industrial investments a sustainable long-term choice. He emphasized that the new factory underscores Siniora’s commitment to building sustainable partnerships and responsible investments that supports the national economy and strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a regional industrial hub

CEO: Annual Production Capacity of 10,000 Tons and around 300 Job Opportunities

Eng. Majdi Al-Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Siniora Food Industries, explained that the new factory represents a significant operational achievement and a pivotal phase in the company’s growth within the Kingdom, noting that the project was implemented in accordance with the highest global standards in the food manufacturing industry

Eng. Al-Sharif explained that the first phase of the plant was established on a built-up area of 11,500 square meters, with an annual production capacity of up to 10,000 tons of frozen and chilled products, utilizing the latest technologies

He added that the investment value for the first phase reached SAR 150 million, with the support of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) covering 50% of the investment value, which contributed to accelerating the project’s implementation. He also confirmed that the plant will create more than 300 job opportunities with a strong focus on recruiting and training national talent and increasing Saudization rates across the workforce

CEO Al-Sharif praised the strong cooperation extended to the project by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, and the Investment Promotion Authority. He emphasized that the speed of procedures and the integration among government entities played a pivotal role in completing the project in accordance with the planned timeline

The new Siniora factory represents a valuable addition to the Kingdom’s food manufacturing sector, contributing to strengthening local supply chains, improving production efficiency, and supporting food security. It also plays a key role in transferring industrial expertise and knowledge and localizing modern technologies in this vital sector