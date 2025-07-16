No down payment, no bank loan, and no hidden fees. Thrifty’s new Lease-to-Own program offers an accessible path to car ownership for first-time buyers and finance-conscious residents.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Thrifty Car Rental UAE has introduced a new Lease-to-Own (LTO) program, designed to make car access and ownership easier for residents who may be locked out of traditional finance. With no bank loans, zero down payment, and no processing fees, the program offers a simpler path to owning a vehicle, all with full transparency and support.

The LTO offering includes a brand-new vehicle bundled with free registration, insurance, servicing, and maintenance. Customers enjoy fixed monthly payments and can return the car or purchase it at a pre-agreed value at the end of the lease term. There are no interest charges, and customers can choose optional add-ons such as accident management, replacement vehicles, and Super Collision Damage Waiver (SCDW) for added peace of mind. As compared to typical car loan payments in the region, lease EMIs are competitive and offer greater overall value by covering all essential costs upfront.

“Not everyone qualifies for a bank loan or wants to take on debt just to access a car. With this program, we’re putting the power of car ownership into the hands of everyday drivers with no financial guesswork or pressure to commit upfront,” said Khaiser Pasha, General Manager, Thrifty Car Rental, Abu Dhabi.

In contrast to conventional bank financing, which often involves multiple touchpoints and complex processes, Thrifty's Lease-to-Own service offers a smooth, hassle-free experience with a single point of contact for any issue concerning vehicles. Service, accidents, value-added bonuses, and other issues may all be handled with exceptional convenience and comfort for customers.

Thrifty’s LTO solution comes as a response to the growing wave of residents eager to hit the road without the hassle and uncertainty of traditional car loans. With fixed monthly payments, all-inclusive services, Instant approval, low financial liability, transfer of warranty upon ownership and straightforward lease-end choices, the Lease-to-Own program is striking a chord with today’s savvy, value-driven drivers.

Understanding the diverse financial profiles of its customers, Thrifty uses the AECB score to assess risk, making the program accessible even to freelancers and self-employed individuals who may lack conventional income proof. This innovative model perfectly captures the shift toward flexible, affordable mobility, standing out as one of the market’s most attractive alternatives to conventional auto financing.

Compared to traditional bank financing, Thrifty’s program significantly reduces the initial financial burden. Unlike typical loans, which often require a 20% upfront and carry 3-5% annual interest, there’s no down payment, interest, finance charges, or processing fees. The model is built around full cost transparency, with a fixed monthly payment that covers everything. Customers know exactly what they’re paying from day one, and if they choose to buy the car at the end of the lease, the final purchase price is clearly outlined in the original agreement, with no surprises. At the end of the lease, they simply choose whether to return the car or buy it at a pre-agreed price.

Applying for the Lease-to-Own program is simple and hassle-free, requiring only basic documentation such as a valid Emirates ID, driver’s license, UAE residency visa, and proof of income. Customers who choose direct debit and meet the minimum credit score criteria can get started with zero deposit, making the process even more accessible.

Key benefits of the program include:

Potential savings of 5–15% compared to traditional car financing

Fixed monthly rate with zero interest or finance charges

Free insurance, servicing, registration, and maintenance

Optional vehicle replacement and multi-driver access

Wide range of vehicles available across categories

Option to own the car or return it at lease-end

This structure makes the program ideal for new residents, young professionals, and anyone looking to access a vehicle without locking into a bank agreement or worrying about ongoing running costs.

“With more people rethinking car ownership and monthly expenses, LTO gives customers a smarter way to stay mobile. We’re focused on affordability, simplicity, and flexibility, everything a modern driver needs,” said Pasha.

About Thrifty Car Rental UAE

Thrifty Car Rental is one of the world’s largest and most recognized car rental companies, known for catering to cost-conscious business and leisure travelers. Established in 1989 as part of A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises – a diversified group with interests across architecture, design, hospitality, real estate, and manufacturing – Thrifty Car Rental UAE has been a trusted name in the region for over 40 years.

Under the leadership of Mr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Moosa, the Chairman, Thrifty has built a strong reputation for offering both short- and long-term car rental services. With a focus on affordability and reliability, Thrifty is the go-to choice for customers seeking the most competitive monthly car rentals and leasing options in the UAE.