The 20,000 square meter facility will establish the first fully integrated, one-stop-shop Helipark in the MENA region, supporting Saudi Vision 2030 goal to localize advanced aviation services and become a global logistics hub

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company (SILZ), the developer and operator of the Kingdom’s first Special Integrated Logistics Zone, Riyadh Integrated, today announced a strategic agreement with Rotortrade to launch the new Helipark - a comprehensive, end-to-end helicopter services center within the zone.

This strategic partnership grants Rotortrade access to a dedicated 20,000 square meter area inside Riyadh Integrated to develop specialized infrastructure, including hangars, workshops, and helipads. Helipark is designed to be the region's leading one-stop hub for all helicopter requirements, spanning sales, management, parts-out logistics, maintenance, and complex modifications like painting and customization.

The Helipark project is a fundamental pillar in strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position as an emerging global aviation and logistics hub, directly aligned with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

Dr. Fadi Al-Buhairan, Chief Executive Officer of SILZ, commented: “Our agreement with Rotortrade marks a significant diversification of the services offered at Riyadh Integrated. This Helipark is more than just a facility; it is a critical infrastructure that accelerates our transformation into a multimodal logistics powerhouse. By attracting world-class aviation service providers like Rotortrade, we are not only enabling global trade, but actively contributing to the localization of advanced technical expertise, job creation, and the cementing of Saudi Arabia's role as the regional aviation hub. This investment underscores our commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 by localizing advanced helicopter maintenance and technical support, thereby driving exports and creating specialized career paths within the Kingdom”.

“The Rotortrade Helipark represents our long-term commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region”, said Philippe Lubrano, Founder & CEO of Rotortrade. “It is more than just a facility – it is a destination. Clients will be able to explore our aircraft, enjoy premium hospitality, and access comprehensive end-to-end services under one roof. This project reflects our ambition to establish Rotortrade as the world’s leading global helicopter dealership and provides a unique value proposition not seen anywhere else in the rotorcraft industry”.

The Helipark will provide end-to-end services, including:

Aircraft sales and management : Facilitating new and pre-owned helicopter acquisition, along with comprehensive hangar facilities and aircraft management services, ensuring aircraft remain mission-ready.

: Facilitating new and pre-owned helicopter acquisition, along with comprehensive hangar facilities and aircraft management services, ensuring aircraft remain mission-ready. Maintenance and Repair Operations (MRO) : Authorized workshops for light and medium-scale maintenance and repair works.

: Authorized workshops for light and medium-scale maintenance and repair works. Customization and parts: Specialized services for aircraft painting, modifications, and a critical parts-out function to disassemble retired aircraft into resaleable components, establishing a regional distribution center for spare parts.

The Helipark is expected to begin initial operations shortly, further solidifying Riyadh Integrated’s status as a comprehensive commercial and logistics ecosystem designed for global investment and specialized high-value activities.

The integrated nature of the facility will enable Rotortrade to leverage SILZ’s unique regulatory environment and tax-free zone advantages, creating a streamlined, efficient platform for high-value aviation activities. Crucially, the initiative will support national localization efforts by creating highly specialized jobs for Saudi talent and building domestic capabilities that currently rely on international imports.

About SILZ - Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company

The Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company (SILZ) is the developer and operator of the first Special Integrated Logistics Zone in Saudi Arabia. Leveraging advanced technology and deep industry expertise, SILZ provides comprehensive and innovative logistics solutions. With a focus on efficiency and flexibility, it is setting new industry standards, contributing to the Kingdom's economic growth, and offering a one-stop shop to companies looking to invest in the Kingdom and the region.

About Rotertrade:

Established in 2012 by industry expert Philippe Lubrano, Rotortrade has grown into a truly global helicopter dealership and a recognized leader in the pre-owned helicopter market. Operating through 15 dealerships worldwide and 3 certified maintenance centers, Rotortrade delivers a seamless, end-to-end experience across its three core service pillars: helicopter sales, maintenance (MRO), and financing solutions. With an inventory exceeding USD 120 million in fully owned aircraft, Rotortrade stands as the only helicopter dealership in the world offering such scale and independence—ensuring immediate access to a wide choice of operational aircrafts to meet customers’ diverse mission requirements. As the sole distributor of Leonardo Civil Helicopters, an approved reseller of Airbus Civil Helicopters, and a trusted partner of Bell, Safran, and Pratt & Whitney for Certified Pre-Owned programs, Rotortrade provides unparalleled access to the world’s leading helicopter brands. Each aircraft undergoes comprehensive inspections and quality assurance processes to guarantee the highest standards of safety, reliability, and performance. A global dealership with local expertise, Rotortrade leverages deep industry knowledge and a commitment to transparency to redefine the helicopter transaction experience—offering tailored, locally relevant solutions to customers around the world. In October 2021, The Helicopter Company (THC), backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), acquired a 51% stake in Rotortrade, followed by full ownership in June 2023, further strengthening the company’s foundation for innovation, growth, and excellence worldwide. Rotortrade: Helicopters You Can Trust.