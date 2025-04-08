Egypt: SIG has partnered with Plastic Bank, Carta Misr, and TileGreen to establish Egypt’s first end-to-end recycling system for used aseptic beverage cartons. This initiative will help to restructure the Egyptian recycling landscape and turn waste into valuable resources.

At present there is no formalized system for waste collection and recycling in Egypt. The new system that SIG and its partners have now introduced tackles every stage of the recycling process. Plastic Bank oversees the collection of used beverage cartons, ensuring a steady supply of recyclable materials. The collection is backed by a blockchain-secured platform, providing full traceability and transparency in waste collection, empowering waste collectors to convert every piece of discarded material into a source of revenue.

Carta Misr, a local paper mill, separates paper fibers from the aluminum and polymer layers of the cartons to create high-quality recycled paper products. Meanwhile, TileGreen, an Egyptian startup, repurposes the PolyAl mix into durable interlock bricks.

“With this strong partner network, we ensure that all materials from used beverage cartons can be recycled, thus preventing components of the packaging from having to be landfilled. By achieving a system supporting circularity of used beverage cartons in Egypt, we are demonstrating that sustainable innovation is not only possible but also essential,” said Abdelghany Eladib, President & General Manager India, Middle East and Africa at SIG. “This initiative embodies our commitment to creating economic, social, and environmental value, showing how industry collaboration can drive scalable solutions that benefit everyone.”

The system’s impact extends beyond environmental benefits. It offers economic opportunities by creating steady livelihoods for waste collectors. It also engages consumers through tangible applications of recycled materials, such as roof tiles, inspiring greater participation in recycling.

“Used beverage cartons are a rich source of high-quality fiber, and this partnership with SIG allows us to harness this valuable resource effectively. By integrating these fibers into our production processes, we produce superior paper products while reducing the need for additional raw materials. This initiative not only strengthens the recycling value chain but also demonstrates how sustainable practices can drive both environmental and economic benefits,” said Mohammed Gamal, CEO of Carta Misr.

“We are passionate about turning waste into value. Through our collaboration with SIG, we have demonstrated the transformative power of innovative recycling systems to create a new generation of materials. Repurposing PolyAl into durable building materials using our patented technology not only keeps waste out of landfills but also offers a scalable, sustainable solution for the construction industry. Together, we’re creating a future where sustainability drives both environmental and economic progress,” said Khaled Raafat, CTO & Co-founder at TileGreen.

“Through this collaboration, we have unlocked the true potential of beverage cartons as a resource, ensuring they remain in circulation,” added Abdelghany Eladib. “For the packaging, beverage, and food industries, this system of repurposing beverage carton components into locally demanded materials represents a way to minimize waste disposal costs and maximize resource efficiency. It provides a replicable model that can inspire sustainable practices worldwide, advancing circular economy principles and setting a precedent for innovation in waste management.”

About SIG

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a net positive food packaging system.



Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,600 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2024, SIG produced 57 billion packs and generated €3.3 billion in revenue. SIG also has an AAA ESG rating by MSCI, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.sig.biz

About El Soudi Holding and Carta Misr

El Soudi Holding for Paper is a leading Egyptian company specializing in paper manufacturing and packaging solutions. With a strong presence in the Middle East and Africa, the company is committed to delivering high-quality paper products through sustainable and innovative practices. Established as a key player in the industry, El Soudi Holding operates multiple production facilities and continuously invests in research and development to meet the evolving needs of its customers.



Carta Misr, a subsidiary of El Soudi Holding, was founded in 1997 and has been a prominent name in the paper and packaging sector. Acquired by El Soudi Holding in 2019, Carta Misr plays a crucial role in expanding the group's production capabilities, offering a diverse range of packaging paper grades. With a dedicated team and advanced manufacturing facilities in 6th of October City, Carta Misr continues to strengthen its market position by providing high-performance and sustainable paper solutions.



Together, El Soudi Holding and Carta Misr strive to drive innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility in the paper industry, serving both regional and international markets.

About Plastic Bank

Plastic Bank exists to create a wasteless world by mobilizing communities, businesses, and individuals to gather discarded material from the environment and use it to end poverty. Our collection communities exchange plastic as currency for income and social benefits, including health, work and life insurance, digital connectivity, grocery vouchers, school supplies, fintech services, and more. Exchanges are recorded through our proprietary blockchain-secured platform, enabling traceable collection, secured income, and verified reporting. Businesses and individuals subscribe and purchase our plastic credits to reduce their environmental footprint, promote a circular economy, and support communities. Business subscribers gain access to a suite of tools to demonstrate authentic impact, as well as ethical and traceable supply networks for licensed recycled material claims. Additionally, Plastic Bank offers recycled Social Plastic feedstock to select partners. Plastic Bank currently operates in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Egypt, and Cameroon.



PlasticBank® and Social Plastic® are trademarks of The Plastic Bank Recycling Corporation.

Learn more at www.plasticbank.com

About TileGreen

TileGreen has developed an innovative AI-driven thermo-mechanical patented technology (WO2024173900) to address two pressing global challenges: the management of plastic waste and the urgent need for sustainable building materials. Of the more than 400 million tons of plastic waste produced annually, only 14% is recycled, with the majority deemed non-recyclable and ending up in landfills or incinerated.



Simultaneously, the $1 trillion building materials sector is struggling to scale green solutions that meet the golden formula of being environmentally friendly, high-performing, and cost-effective.



TileGreen's technology diverts non-recyclable plastics into a new generation of recycled polymer aggregate materials, enabling the creation of durable, economic, and carbon-negative building products. Unlike conventional methods, TileGreen’s solution processes all types of plastic waste locally without the need for pre-sorting or pre-processing, providing a streamlined and scalable approach.



This breakthrough not only prevents landfilling and reduces carbon emissions but also creates jobs, reduces water usage, and supports the growing demand for sustainable building solutions. By transforming waste into value, TileGreen is paving the way for a circular economy in the construction sector, meeting local and global needs for green innovation on a large scale. More information: http://www.tilegreen.org