Integration of shop floor data made available via Siemens Industrial Edge and IT data in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

Siemens is collaborating with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to help manufacturers unlock new levels of operational efficiency, scale and AI-driven insights. The collaboration enables mutual customers across the globe to connect their operational technology (OT) data from the shop floor with information technology (IT) data, such as supply chain management and financial data.

By connecting Siemens Industrial Edge and Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, manufacturers can access plug-and-play Industrial Edge applications to contextualize and transfer OT data into IT systems. This integration empowers customers to build a robust data foundation, which is the prerequisite for gaining deeper insights, improving machine performance, increasing machine availability and optimizing production processes across their facilities.

“This collaboration brings together the best of both worlds,” said Rainer Brehm, CEO of Factory Automation at Siemens. “Siemens has deep expertise in how to bring OT and IT together on the shop floor, while Snowflake excels in managing and analyzing both large-scale OT and IT data. Together, we enable customers to bridge the IT/OT divide and scale their digital transformation across machines, lines, and factories.”

“Together with Siemens, we’re enabling manufacturers to harness the full potential of their data through Snowflake’s easy, connected and trusted platform,” said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product at Snowflake. “The ability to apply AI across both IT and OT data isn't just an advancement; it unlocks a new reality of possibilities for unparalleled quality improvement and radical performance optimization, as well as new ways of process automation powered by AI agents.”

From edge to cloud: FFT bridges factory data to AI-driven insights with Siemens and Snowflake

FFT, a leading global provider of innovative, flexible and complex manufacturing systems, leverages the Siemens Industrial Edge ecosystem and helps manufacturers to securely, scalably and efficiently transfer production data into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud through its DataBridge app. This solution is already implemented within FFT’s own production lines and facilities, demonstrating its capability to meet the highest standards of efficiency and data-driven optimization. The Siemens-Snowflake collaboration supports FFT’s role as an integrator and trusted Snowflake partner for automated and flexible production systems across the mobility and industrial sectors. It also underscores FFT’s status as a Siemens Xcelerator partner.

This joint solution – designed for production managers, data engineers, and IT leaders – tackles common challenges such as data silos, limited transparency, and inefficient analytics. Siemens Industrial Edge enables seamless integration of OT data by connecting to a wide range of sources, including PLCs, sensors, and other manufacturing systems. It also pre-processes data at the edge and runs transformed OT data models, like AI models, in closed-loop with production automation. Snowflake’s platform then delivers actionable insights through AI-powered analytics and agentic AI capabilities. The result is a measurable boost in operational efficiency, with higher machine performance, enhanced product quality, and reduced maintenance needs.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) empowers companies of all sizes within the process and discrete manufacturing industries to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformation across the entire value chain. Siemens’ cutting-edge automation and software portfolio revolutionizes the design, realization and optimization of products and production. And with Siemens Xcelerator – the open digital business platform – this process is made even easier, faster, and scalable. Together with our partners and ecosystem, Siemens Digital Industries enables customers to become a sustainable Digital Enterprise. Siemens Digital Industries has a workforce of around 70,000 people worldwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company’s purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €75.9 billion and net income of €9.0 billion. As of September 30, 2024, the company employed around 312,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,000 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).