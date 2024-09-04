Sharjah: The first phase of Ajwan, the all-new luxurious residential project in Khorfakkan by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), has garnered critical acclaim and steady investor attention over the past months thanks to its nature-inspired high-end living on the water's edge, that includes the first-of-its-kind waterpark in the eastern region of the UAE.

The community's serene mountainous landscape, as well as luxurious housing and facilities such as water sports, swimming pools, access to open beach, and amenities accessible to all residents, have resonated strongly with potential homeowners looking to settle down in the UAE's newest luxury beachfront destination.

The development comprises six residential buildings, featuring an array of 185 apartments ranging from spacious 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments to indulgent 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom duplex residences; and a five-star hotel.

Nestled strategically between the breathtaking Khorfakkan mountains and the pristine Gulf of Oman, Ajwan - Khorfakkan Residence is a visionary project by Shurooq that has already piqued the interest of real estate investors from the UAE and the region. The exceptional waterfront living experience will also offer private beach access and a boat docking facility at the marina, allowing boat owners to sail into new adventures in the Gulf at any time.

Ajwan homes will also present excellent holiday rental opportunities, making them an attractive option for investors. With its secure gated community, and large terraces offering scenic nature views.

Commenting on the progress of the project, Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, said, "Ajwan is a key component of our comprehensive strategy aimed at harnessing the city's potential and fulfilling the directives and the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to showcase the diverse tourism, cultural and investment opportunities in Sharjah. Even as we prepare for the rollout of the second phase, we are delighted at the strong response to the first phase of Ajwan, which has unlocked new opportunities for those looking to invest in world-class real estate projects in the Eastern Region, and I am confident that this project will set a new benchmark for luxury residential communities in the region."

Aiming to cultivate a thriving environment for families, communities, commerce, and tourism in this charming and naturally diverse coastal town, Ajwan derives its name from the plural form of the Arabic word "Jawn", which describes a small bay and draws a metaphorical relationship to the distinctive location of the project, situated by the shore and surrounded by a port, a beach and mountainous landscape.

The charming community is close to Khorfakkan Beach and a mere 5-minute drive from the town's iconic amphitheater and waterfall. It is also conveniently located just minutes away from the renowned Al Rabi hiking trail - a perfect destination for those who want to take a break from reality and refresh and reinvent themselves within the bliss of nature.

Ajwan offers a diverse selection of apartment configurations and price ranges, catering to a wide range of needs and lifestyles, particularly for families. From compact yet luxurious apartments to expansive family-friendly spaces, every resident can find a home that perfectly suits their preferences and budget.

The total number of apartments rolled out in phase 1 is 79 units. The sizes of two-bedroom apartments range from 127 to 231 m² and prices start from AED 1,899,000. The three-bedroom apartments span 168 to 289 m² and begin at AED 2,099,000.

The three-bedroom duplex apartments measure 235 to 275 m² and start from AED 3,799,000. Four-bedroom apartments extend over 225 to 369 m² and prices begin at 2,799,000. The 4-bedroom duplex apartments cover 272 to 312 m² and are available from AED 4,199,000.

With its serene views and nature-inspired living on the water’s edge, Ajwan will certainly help cultivate a thriving environment for families, communities, commerce, and tourism in this naturally diverse coastal town.

Phase 2 will be introduced at a later stage and for more information visit www.ajwan.ae.

About the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq)

Guided by the traditions of the Emirate of Sharjah and driven by futuristic innovation, Shurooq boasts a rapidly expanding and diverse portfolio of developments in six key market sectors including hospitality, real estate, leisure, arts & culture, and others, across Sharjah's western, central and eastern regions.

Shurooq's portfolio of projects reflects its mission to enhance long-term investment prospects offered by Sharjah to businesses, SMEs and startups across a wide range of sectors. Furthering this goal, the authority has been driving Sharjah's Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) through joint ventures with key local and global brands.

Through each of its focus sectors, Shurooq takes the responsibility of driving investments and creating new partnerships that effectively boost Sharjah's economy and FDI growth, working closely in partnership with numerous local and federal entities contributing Sharjah and UAE's economic standing and development.

About Ajwan

Ajwan sets a new standard for luxury living, redefining modern life in the picturesque city of Khorfakkan on Sharjah's East Coast. Spanning an impressive 65,269 sqm, this visionary residential project by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) enhances Khorfakkan's allure with six buildings housing 185 apartments, a five-star hotel, two adult swimming pools, a kids pool, a scenic waterfront, and a variety of amenities, dining, and retail spaces. Ajwan also boasts a spectacular 15,000 sqm water park featuring an artificial wave pool, thrilling slides, and winding water passages, adding to the coastal charm of Khorfakkan.

Ajwan derives its name from the plural form of the Arabic word "Jawn"," which describes a small bay and draws a metaphorical relationship to the distinctive location of the project, situated by the shore and surrounded by a port, a beach, and a mountainous landscape. The development is strategically located near Khorfakkan Beach and a mere 5-minute drive from the town's iconic amphitheater and waterfall. It is also conveniently situated just minutes away from the renowned Al Rabi hiking trail - a perfect destination for those seeking rejuvenation amidst nature's beauty.

Ajwan offers an exceptional investment opportunity with competitive prices for beachfront residences, providing breathtaking views of the Gulf of Oman and majestic mountains. It seamlessly blends natural beauty with elegant living spaces.

For more information, call 800 AJWAN (25926) or visit www.ajwan.ae.

