United Arab Emirates: SHUAA Capital psc (DFM: SHUAA) has announced that its board has approved the launch of a consent solicitation relating to amending terms and conditions for USD 150 million in outstanding bonds issued by a SHUAA affiliated special purpose vehicle and due on 31 March 2024. The proposal has garnered support from more than 25% of noteholders already.

The move forms part of the broader capital optimisation process previously announced by SHUAA Capital and represents the most effective way to significantly enhance the capital structure.

This crucial step is necessary to adjust the existing debt repayment profile. The proposal is extended to all noteholders, taking into account the Company’s present situation, with the aim of progressing towards capital injection that will restore business stability and continuity.

Subject to agreement from Bondholders to this consent solicitation, and obtaining required regulatory approvals, SHUAA Capital intends to convene a general assembly of shareholders to approve increasing its capital in order to achieve a sustainable capital structure for the Company. The Company’s objective with this consent solicitation is to right-size its balance sheet and facilitate the participation of new capital into the business. The proposal also offers the best available option to noteholders by offering cash settlement and the opportunity to participate in the equity of the Company.

-Ends-

Press Contacts

SHUAA Capital psc

Hani El Abid

Head of Marketing and Communications

Tel: +971 4 3199 723

Email: helabid@shuaa.com

www.shuaa.com

Weber Shandwick

Khaled Osman

Director, Influencer & Media Relations

Email: kosman@webershandwick.com www.webershandwick.com

About SHUAA Capital psc

SHUAA Capital psc (DFM: SHUAA), established in 1979, is a leading asset management and investment banking platform. SHUAA Capital psc is recognized for its strong track record and pioneering approach to investing through a differentiated, innovative, and global product offering focused on public and private markets, debt, and real estate.

The asset management segment, one of the region’s largest, manages real estate funds and projects, investment portfolios and funds in the regional equities, fixed income, and credit markets; it also provides investment solutions to clients, with a focus on alternative investment strategies. The investment banking segment offers corporate finance advisory, transaction services, private placement, public offerings of equity and debt securities, while also creating market liquidity on OTC fixed-income products. The firm is regulated as a financial investment company by the Securities and Commodities Authority.

To learn more about SHUAA Capital, please visit:

Website: www.shuaa.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHUAA_Capital

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shuaa-capital

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "aspire," "intend," "plan," "goal," "objective," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "strategy," "target," "trend," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding:

Expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings.

Anticipated levels of expenditures and uses of capital.

Ability to identify and merge with a target and access to capital markets.

Current or future volatility in the capital and credit markets and future market conditions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: Our ability to maintain adequate revenue levels and cost control; economic and financial conditions in the global markets and regional markets in which we operate, including volatility in interest rates, commodity and equity prices and the value of assets; the implementation of our strategic initiatives, including our ability to effectively manage the redeployment of our balance sheet and the expansion of our strategic businesses; the reliability of our risk management policies, procedures and methods; continued volatility in the capital or credit markets; geopolitical events; developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the financial services industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by our regulators.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document and presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information and opinions contained in this document. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Please remember that past performance may not be indicative of future results.