Doha, Qatar - Shorooq, a leading tech-focused multi-strategy investment firm, today announced the launch of its $200 million late-stage growth fund, backed by QIA among others at Web Summit Qatar.

The Fund—launching under the Qatalyst Series—is built to support companies at a pivotal stage of maturity: businesses with proven scale, strong fundamentals, and clear pathways to exit, particularly through the IPO route. Backed by QIA and supported by Shorooq’s expanding roster of sovereign and institutional partners across the GCC and Asia, the fund is designed to institutionalize the region’s missing late-stage and pre-IPO engine—making public-market readiness a repeatable pathway rather than an episodic outcome. As the GCC enters a new technology cycle—marked by concentrated sovereign liquidity and a maturing cohort of scale-ups—Shorooq via the Qatalyst Series brings the sophisticated, long-duration capital needed to help private champions become public leaders.

The launch further strengthens Shorooq’s evolution into a full-stack investment platform. Alongside its established early-stage venture capital vehicles and credit strategies, Shorooq can now support founders across the capital stack—from early conviction and scale-up financing through to late-stage growth and pre-IPO execution—pairing capital with hands-on value creation.

“This Fund represents a natural evolution of our platform and how we partner with founders across their full growth journey,” said Mahmoud Adi, Founding Partner, Shorooq. “With our venture capital vehicles, credit strategies, and now a dedicated late-stage growth fund, we are uniquely positioned to support companies across the entire venture capital stack—from early conviction to late-stage scale and public market readiness. QIA’s backing reinforces our commitment to deploying institutional capital in support of enduring, category-defining companies.”

The fund will target investments across sectors where innovation, scale, and long-term structural demand intersect, focusing on businesses capable of regional and global leadership. The announcement underscores Shorooq’s strategy of building a durable, multi-asset investment platform designed to scale with founders through market cycles

About Shorooq

Founded in 2017, Shorooq is a multi-strategy investment firm engineered around technology. Our strategies span venture capital, credit, private equity, and real assets—each guided by a tech native lens that informs how we identify innovation, underwrite risk, and drive value. This integrated approach allows us to invest across the capital stack in businesses reshaping their sectors, from fintech and software to AI, industrials, and infrastructure.

Rooted in a founder-centric principle and disciplined underwriting, Shorooq blends global investment standards with true on-the-ground presence across the MENA and Asia. We are building an institution designed to endure, born in a region where the future of capital is being written.



Visit us at www.shorooq.com

Shorooq refers to a group of companies that are affiliates of each other and which operate under this business name, of which Shorooq Partners Ltd (regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority FSRA FSP: 190004 as a category 3C Fund Manager) is a member.

Media Contacts:

Tarek Fouad

Chief Marketing Officer, Shorooq

Shorooq Group Press: press@shorooq.com

Direct: tfouad@shorooq.com