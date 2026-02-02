As part of its continued drive to expand and enhance its digital services, the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), in collaboration with BENEFIT, has announced the launch of a new bill payment service through the BenefitPay app. The new service offers customers a more streamlined and convenient way to manage and settle their EWA bills.

The service allows customers to activate a monthly direct debit facility via the BenefitPay app. To subscribe, customers submit a request through EWA’s approved channels, after which a notification is issued through the BenefitPay app. Customers can then select the preferred bank account to be used for the monthly bill deduction, delivering a secure and seamless payment experience in accordance with the highest standards of quality and reliability.

The Authority provides a range of approved service channels for submitting requests, including Customer Service Centres, electronic services through the Authority’s online platform, the Virtual Centre, the home-visit service, as well as its 24/7 Call Centre.

Mrs. Kawther Al Mosawi, Director of Collection and Billing at the Electricity and Water Authority, underscored the Authority’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience through the introduction of innovative digital solutions that simplify procedures and improve the efficiency of bill management. This approach supports the continuous development of service quality and reinforces customer satisfaction.

Mrs. Shafaq Alkooheji, Assistant General Manager of Payment Services at BENEFIT, noted that the launch of this service in partnership with the Electricity and Water Authority reflects BENEFIT’s focus on advancing digital financial solutions and delivering a secure, reliable payment experience that meets the highest standards. Such initiatives further contribute to enhancing the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as a regional leader in digital innovation.

The Electricity and Water Authority continues to provide a broad range of services and solutions aimed at enabling customers to manage their bills more effectively. These include the fixed monthly deduction service, which supports the organisation of recurring financial obligations, alongside ongoing efforts to raise awareness around the importance of rationalising consumption and promoting the use of energy efficient appliances. Collectively, these initiatives help reduce monthly bill values while supporting the Kingdom’s sustainability objectives.

