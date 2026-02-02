Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Expo 2030 Riyadh formalized today its partnership with the Saudi Media Forum. During a signing ceremony held in the presence of Talal Al Marri, Chief Executive Officer of Expo 2030 Riyadh Company and Mohammed Alharthi, Chairman of the Saudi Media Forum and President of the Arab States Broadcasting Union, the two entities reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration and coordination in the lead-up to the much-anticipated global event.

As part of the agreement, Expo 2030 Riyadh will serve as the “Foresight Partner” of the Saudi Media Forum, reflecting a shared focus on future-forward thinking and collaborative exchange, in line with Expo 2030 Riyadh’s theme of “Foresight for Tomorrow”. Additionally, Expo 2030 Riyadh will play a key part in this year’s event, engaging with the Kingdom’s media ecosystem to highlight the national significance of the upcoming event, and the role of media in amplifying the Expo story, its vision, impact and legacy.

The Saudi Media Forum has also committed to extending its support to Expo 2030 Riyadh by facilitating opportunities throughout the year across leading media outlets. This close collaboration aims at amplifying the Expo story and strengthening engagements with audiences across Saudi Arabia. The partnership also reinforces Expo 2030 Riyadh as an integral element of Saudi Arabia’s wider transformation, reflecting the progress of Vision 2030 at home, while positioning the Kingdom as an active, engaged and forward-looking contributor on the global stage.

“Our partnership with the Saudi Media Forum is a key enabler as we progress toward delivering Expo 2030 Riyadh,” said Talal Al Marri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh Company. “By working closely with a vital platform whose reach extends across the Kingdom, we are strengthening our ability to communicate Expo’s vision, purpose and legacy. Through this collaboration, we are looking forward to engaging audiences in Saudi Arabia to build momentum and reinforce the impact of Expo 2030 Riyadh beyond the event itself.”

Mohammed Alharthi, Chairman of Saudi Media Forum and President of the Arab States Broadcasting Union, said: “This strategic partnership reflects the vital role of media in supporting national milestones. Expo 2030 Riyadh is a significant moment for Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi Media Forum is proud to support its success by amplifying its story and contribution to the Kingdom.”

Held from February 2 to 4, 2026, in Riyadh, the Saudi Media Forum will see participation from more than 250 local, regional, and international companies, as well as broad attendance from media decision-makers, technology and innovation firms.

Expo 2030 Riyadh will be one of the most ambitious global gatherings bringing together nations, innovators, and communities to collaboratively address the world’s most pressing challenges and design forward-looking solutions. The event is poised to be one of the most inclusive and impactful Expos ever held, bringing the world together in the heart of Saudi Arabia, a bridge between continents and cultures.

About Expo 2030 Riyadh

Running from 1 October 2030 to 31 March 2031, Expo 2030 Riyadh will be among the most ambitious World Expos ever conceived with a 6 million square meter site that will bring together 197 nations, 29 organizations, and more than 42 million visits across 5 distinct districts.

Held under the theme “Foresight for Tomorrow” and hosted in Riyadh - a city of action and ambition - Expo 2030 Riyadh will provide a platform for participants to exchange ideas, shape solutions, and build partnerships that drive real impact, address global challenges, and unlock new opportunities. The World Expo will feature immersive cultural zones, daily activations, and AI-powered interactions, blending traditional Saudi hospitality with cutting-edge technology. Following the six-month event, the site will evolve into a Global Village, a dynamic multicultural hub, leaving a lasting legacy for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.expo2030riyadh.sa/en/

About Expo 2030 Riyadh Company

Expo 2030 Riyadh Company (ERC) is the official organizing entity mandated to lead the planning, development, and delivery of Expo 2030 Riyadh throughout its entire life cycle. Wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), ERC will work with government entities and global partners to ensure seamless execution and delivery of a world-class Expo. By prioritizing foresight as its guiding principle, Expo 2030 Riyadh aims to bring together 197 countries and 29 organizations to deliver visionary solutions that usher in a new era of progress and prosperity for all.

