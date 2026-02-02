Doha: In a significant step towards supporting Qatar’s digital transformation and accelerating sustainable development, Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) and qai, an artificial intelligence (AI) company and subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), have established a landmark strategic partnership.

The partnership will leverage HBKU’s expertise; in doing so, qai will seamlessly integrate HBKU’s research and innovation capabilities into its mission to develop and invest in Qatar’s AI infrastructure and systems.

Together, HBKU and qai, will collaborate primarily through the university’s Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI). Joint efforts will focus on research initiatives in trust in AI, with pathways to pilot, scale, and commercialize outcomes. Cooperation reflects HBKU's forward-looking academic strategy to prepare graduates for a world shaped by emerging technologies.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Ahmed M. Hasnah, President of Hamad Bin Khalifa University, said: “Our partnership with qai marks a strategic step that reflects Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s national role in advancing Qatar National Vision 2030 and strengthening a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy. Through this collaboration, the University advances its leadership in artificial intelligence research and development, contributes to national talent development, and strengthens digital sovereignty. The partnership also accelerates the translation of knowledge into advanced solutions and technologies that support economic diversification and reinforce Qatar’s position as a leading global hub for future technologies.”

Qai develops, operates and invests in trusted AI systems globally. Acting as a central enabler of Qatar’s AI ecosystem, qai integrates world-class research, advanced AI infrastructure, and talent development. Through strategic partnerships, investments, and capability-building initiatives, qai accelerates the adoption of AI across priority sectors and positions Qatar as a global hub for responsible, high-impact artificial intelligence.

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, Abdulla Al-Misnad, Chairman and Managing Director of qai, said: “This partnership with Hamad Bin Khalifa University represents a strategic step in advancing Qatar’s AI ambitions. By combining HBKU’s research excellence with qai’s global ambitions to develop, operate and invest in trusted AI systems, we are creating a clear pathway from talent and research to real-world deployment. Together, we aim to build sustainable capabilities, empower local talent, and scale trusted AI solutions that reinforce Qatar’s leadership in the global AI economy.”Through knowledge exchange, shared infrastructure, and industry-aligned programs, HBKU and qai will work to accelerate the translation of research into real-world impact, while cultivating a pipeline of skilled AI professionals to support Qatar’s long-term economic diversification and entrepreneurial landscape.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact.

About qai

Qai is an artificial intelligence company headquartered in Qatar and a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). It develops, operates and invests in advanced AI infrastructure, technologies and systems to enable the deployment of secure and trusted technologies across key public and private sectors globally.

