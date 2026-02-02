Doha, Qatar: Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, has successfully concluded an exclusive two-day private viewing of the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, marking the vehicle’s first-ever presentation in the State of Qatar. Held at the Mercedes-Benz showroom at the NBK ONE building in Musheireb, the invitation-only event welcomed more than 80 distinguished customers and VIP guests.

The showcase was further enhanced by a rare exhibition of iconic Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG vehicles, celebrating the brand’s rich performance heritage and deep-rooted motorsport DNA, including Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren (1 of 12), Mercedes-Benz SL Convertible 1963, Mercedes-AMG One, Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, Mercedes-AMG GT Pro, and 300 SEL, the first ever AMG.

Adding a distinctive artistic dimension to the event, renowned Formula One artist Armin Flossdorf presented a curated collection of his Mercedes-Benz Formula One-inspired artworks. Guests also witnessed a live painting performance, during which Flossdorf created bespoke artwork on select Mercedes-Benz models, seamlessly merging motorsport, art, and luxury in a dynamic and immersive setting.

The event underscores Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles’ vision of integrating automotive excellence with artistic expression to elevate the brand experience for its valued clientele. As part of the company’s broader strategy to engage the community, the initiative provided exclusive access to internationally recognised icons associated with the Mercedes-Benz brand, further reinforcing NBK Automobiles’ position as a leader in luxury automotive experiences in Qatar.

Marking the first presentation of the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed in Qatar, the occasion highlighted the pinnacle of Mercedes-AMG performance and design while demonstrating the company’s commitment to delivering world-class experiences that extend beyond the product itself. It also reaffirmed NBK Automobiles’ long-term focus on innovation, motorsport heritage, and contributing to the enrichment of the cultural landscape for customers and partners.

Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed

The Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed represents a bold reinterpretation of open-top performance, inspired by motorsport and driven by an uncompromising design philosophy. Eliminating the conventional roof and windscreen, the PureSpeed features an innovative HALO-inspired safety system, paying tribute to Formula One engineering while underscoring AMG’s commitment to advanced safety solutions. Its sculpted exterior is characterised by a low, aggressive stance, prominent air intakes, and aerodynamic elements designed to optimise airflow and downforce. Carbon-fibre accents, exclusive AMG detailing, and distinctive lighting signatures further emphasise the vehicle’s ultra-limited, collector-grade status.

From a performance standpoint, the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed delivers an exhilarating driving experience that remains true to the AMG ethos. Engineered for pure emotional engagement, the vehicle combines lightweight construction with high-output performance to achieve exceptional power-to-weight dynamics and razor-sharp responsiveness. Advanced chassis tuning, performance-focused suspension, and motorsport-derived technologies ensure precise handling and confident control, positioning the PureSpeed as a definitive statement of uncompromised performance and engineering excellence.

The Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed is available at NBK Automobiles showroom in NBK ONE Building at Musheireb.

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has built its success by establishing solid, longstanding relationships with its customers and by offering a wide range of quality products. As a brand name, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is deeply associated with a history of premium quality service and market leadership. Established in 1957, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is Qatar’s exclusive distributor of three of the world’s most respected, iconic brands: Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz, and Mercedes-AMG.