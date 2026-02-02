Riyadh, KSA – In a shared effort to elevate project management capabilities across academia and industry, King Saud University (KSU) and Project Management Institute (PMI) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This partnership brings KSA’s leading non-profit governmental university in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia established in 1957 and the world’s leading authority in project management to enhance KSU’s human resource capability development by promoting global HR best practices.

The MoU, signed by Mr. Abdulmajeed Al-Qusaibi, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), on behalf of KSU and Mr. Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director, Middle East and North Africa, at PMI, establishes a comprehensive collaboration focused on sharing best practices and advancing thought leadership. The partnership will enable the co-development and publication of case studies, research, and other knowledge resources, showcasing impactful initiatives and real-world applications. It will also create opportunities for executives from both parties to speak and actively participate in regional and global events, while jointly exploring initiatives to build, engage, and strengthen the professional community.

“This collaboration with the Project Management Institute reflects King Saud University’s commitment to investing in people, advancing knowledge, and adopting globally benchmarked practices. By leveraging PMI’s expertise and international network, the University aims to strengthen project leadership capabilities, empower its workforce, and support sustainable institutional excellence.”, said Mr. Abdulmajeed Al-Qusaibi.

Through this agreement, PMI will support the launch of a tailored digital platform that will provide KSU faculty and staff with exclusive access to PMI’s robust suite of professional development resources. These include globally recognized certifications, experiential learning opportunities, and engagement with an international network of industry experts.

“Our partnership with King Saud University, one of the Kingdom’s premier institutions, reflects PMI’s commitment to advancing national workforce capability in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. Through this collaboration, we are supporting the university’s academic, research, and service excellence, while strengthening the capability to lead change and deliver sustainable impact. By aligning with PMI’s global project management standards, we are proud to support King Saud University in strengthening institutional performance and long-term success.” said Mr. Hanny Alshazly.

About KSU University:

King Saud University (KSU) stands as one of Saudi Arabia’s most distinguished institutions of knowledge, with a proud legacy that has shaped generations of leaders, scholars, and innovators. As an independent, non-profit academic institution operating under the umbrella of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, KSU plays a vital role in advancing education, research, and lifelong learning across the Kingdom.

Guided by a forward-looking strategic plan aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the University is committed to excellence in academic programs, impactful scientific research, meaningful community engagement, and sustainable development. At the heart of KSU’s mission lies a deep belief that human potential is the nation’s greatest asset and that empowering people through knowledge is the foundation of lasting progress.

For more information, visit: https://ksu.edu.sa/en

About Project Management Institute (PMI):

PMI is the leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the way to project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the power of project management and the people behind the projects. With a global community, gold-standard professional certifications, and career-long learning opportunities, PMI empowers current and aspiring project professionals, as well as organizations, with knowledge and resources to lead effectively and create an impact in the communities they serve. Join PMI in elevating our world – one project at a time. Connect with usat www.pmi.org, linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, on Instagram @pmi_org, and on TikTok @PMInstitute.