Muscat – Oman plans to divest stakes in around 30 companies under a structured programme aimed at strengthening investment, empowering the private sector and attracting foreign capital, according to Abdulsalam al Murshidi, President of Oman Investment Authority (OIA).

This is part of a five-year plan which seeks to raise the private sector’s share of the economy by bringing in strategic and financial partners from Oman and overseas. Proceeds from divestments will be redirected into capital investments that support economic diversification, while primary and secondary offerings are expected to deepen the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX).

In an interview with local radio, Murshidi said five to six companies would be selected for divestment each year, based on readiness. Selection criteria include revenue and profit stability, governance and transparency standards, market conditions and investor appetite. “Divestment may take place through listings on the MSX or by attracting strategic investors, with timing determined by market conditions and liquidity,” he said, adding that some offerings could be delayed if conditions were unfavourable.

Murshidi said the MSX had recorded strong growth following reforms that expanded listings, improved governance and attracted foreign investors. Trading value rose from RO650mn in 2021 to nearly RO3bn in 2025, while the general index climbed from 400 points to nearly 600. He said a potential public offering of a stake in the exchange itself is under consideration, subject to market studies and stakeholder agreement.

On sector priorities, Murshidi said projects are being prepared in food security, with the sultanate aiming to move from being a protein importer to exporter through large-scale red and white meat ventures. He highlighted a major shrimp farming project in Al Jazir, alongside initiatives to modernise traditional fishing through training and equipment. Plans are also under way in mining and the digital economy, while the proposed International Financial Centre of Oman is expected to attract global capital.

According to Murshidi, Oman’s neutral foreign policy has helped make its investments acceptable across Africa. The authority aims to build reserves of gold and other minerals through direct investments in productive mines rather than commodity purchases. He said Oman had become active in gold, copper and diamonds, generating returns from production and sales while managing risk.

In tourism, he cited a joint fund with a Canada-based global tourism group to invest in Oman and promote destinations. In the digital economy, he said Oman hosts more than 60% of GCC submarine cables and has access to clean energy, positioning it to attract green data centres and advanced technology projects.

Murshidi added that technology investments are pursued through specialised funds and joint ventures in markets including the United States and China, linking overseas investments to the domestic economy. He said Oman has also tied diplomacy to investment, with joint funds established following state visits to countries such as Azerbaijan and Spain, focused on logistics corridors and regional distribution.

