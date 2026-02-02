Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Expanding global efforts to strengthen women’s leadership in cybersecurity, the Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) and the United States Telecommunications Training Institute (USTTI) have announced the next edition of the Empowering Women to Leadership in Cyber program in cities across the US and Saudi Arabia in 2026.

The program is part of the Women Empowerment in Cybersecurity (WEC) global initiative, instated by H.R.H. Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and implemented by GCF. WEC aims to strengthen global cyber resilience by increasing women’s participation in the cybersecurity workforce, supporting inclusive capacity building, and contributing to efforts to close the global cybersecurity talent gap.

The second edition of the Empowering Women to Leadership in Cyber program will include four training sessions, reflecting the growing global demand for leadership-focused capacity building in cybersecurity. Three sessions will be delivered in the United States, beginning on April 15, June 14, and July 27, followed by a fourth session in Saudi Arabia from September 27 to October 9.

During its first year, the program trained 63 officials from 39 countries across diverse regions, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean. Delivered through immersive, in-person sessions across the United States and Saudi Arabia, the program combines leadership development, peer learning, and mentorship with the opportunity to build lasting professional networks.

The 2024 Cybersecurity Workforce report published by GCF and BCG revealed a global talent shortfall of 2.8 million cybersecurity professionals, with women making up just 24% of the cybersecurity workforce. In response to these gaps, the Empowering Women to Leadership in Cyber program provides women professionals with access to training and mentorship, equipping them with the skills and confidence to lead in an increasingly complex cyber landscape and expanding their representation in the cybersecurity workforce.

This training program is central to the wider WEC initiative’s mission to expand the pipeline of talented women in cybersecurity, underscoring GCF’s long-term commitment to strengthening global cyber resilience. By equipping women with the skills, networks, and opportunities to advance into decision-making roles in cybersecurity through WEC, GCF is enabling a more inclusive and future-ready cyber ecosystem – one that underpins the security and prosperity of societies, economies, and nations worldwide.

Who Should Apply:

Women in mid to upper management positions, employed in the public or private sector, who are working in, or seek to transition into, a career in the cybersecurity sector are encouraged to apply.

Applications for the 2026 cohorts are now open.

More information on eligibility, application timelines, and program details is available at: https://ustti.org/apply-now/

About USTTI

The USTTI is a nonprofit, government-industry joint venture designed to meet the ICT training needs of the women and men who design, regulate and oversee the communications infrastructures of the world. Since 1982, the USTTI has graduated over 10,000 communications officials, regulators, and entrepreneurs from 177 developing countries - including all 54 in Africa.

About GCF

The Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) is a global, non-profit organization that seeks to strengthen global cyber resilience by advancing international collaboration, purposeful dialogue, and impactful initiatives. It serves as a platform where the world’s cybersecurity stakeholders exchange knowledge and collaborate in tackling critical issues regarding Cyberspace. By uniting decision makers and thought leaders from around the world, GCF aligns with international efforts to build a more secure Cyberspace that enables prosperity for all nations and communities.

