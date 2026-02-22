Cairo – Cairo 3A for Agriculture announced the opening of the third phase of the new “Qutoof” factory for citrus processing and its derivatives, with total investments amounting to EGP 1.3 billion (approximately EUR 22 million). This strategic step aims to maximize the factory’s production capacity and enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian products in European markets.

The launch of this phase represents a value-added industrial expansion that strengthens the factory’s operational capabilities and improves production efficiency, supporting the company’s plans to increase exports and meet growing demand in international markets, particularly across European Union countries, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and food safety.

The factory includes 22 extraction machines, with an annual production capacity reaching 220,000 tons of fresh oranges. This reflects the scale of technological development introduced during this phase and significantly contributes to increasing the overall production capacity of the factory, enabling it to serve a wider base of international clients and expand its export contracts.

Ali El Gamil, CEO of the Agricultural Sector at Cairo 3A Group, stated:

“The opening of the third phase of the Qutoof factory marks a new strategic milestone in the group’s journey toward maximizing the added value of Egyptian agricultural products. We have invested in the latest extraction and processing technologies to enhance production capacity and operational efficiency, in line with European standards, enabling our products to achieve stronger competitiveness in global markets.”

El Gamil added: “Through this expansion, we aim to increase our export volumes to European Union countries in the coming period, leveraging our fully integrated system that begins with contract farming and extends to processing and export. We also believe that investing in quality and international certifications is the cornerstone for entering new markets and strengthening Egypt’s position as a regional hub for high-quality fruit concentrates and juices.”

The Qutoof factory offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-value products, including citrus concentrates, citrus NFC (Not From Concentrate) juices, citrus oil, strawberry puree, mango puree, as well as pomegranate concentrates and pomegranate NFC juice. These products target major food and beverage manufacturers across Europe, further reinforcing Egypt’s position as a regional hub for fruit concentrates and juice production.

The project has obtained a wide range of international certifications and accreditations that enhance its ability to access global markets, including Halal and Kosher certifications, SMETA approval, BRC certification, and FSSC 22000 certification, in addition to being listed on the white lists of both the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) and the National Food Safety Authority (NFSA). This reflects the company’s strong commitment to the highest standards of compliance, quality, and sustainability.

This expansion comes as part of Cairo 3A for Agriculture’s strategy to maximize the added value of Egyptian agricultural products by transforming them into highly competitive industrial products for international markets, contributing to increased export revenues, supporting the national economy, and reinforcing the position of the Qutoof factory as one of the largest and most advanced citrus extraction and processing facilities in the region.

About Cairo 3A Group:

Founded in 1981, Cairo 3A Group is one of the leading integrated entities in Egypt’s agribusiness and industrial sector, covering the entire value chain from importation and logistics to manufacturing and distribution.

The group includes seven specialized subsidiaries forming its integrated ecosystem, among them Cairo 3A Poultry, Al Ahram Poultry, the National Company for Corn Products, the Egyptian Starch & Glucose Company, Cairo 3A Shipping & Unloading, Cairo 3A Transportation, and Cairo 3A Agriculture.

The group serves markets inside and outside Egypt, with a portfolio of brands that includes Shahd Poultry, Roots Oils, and Qutoof Fruits & Vegetables, exported to more than 70 countries.

Cairo 3A Group continues to expand regionally, investing in sustainable growth and food security, backed by a legacy of innovation, trust, and operational excellence.