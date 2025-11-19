AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry reported on Tuesday that six of the Kingdom’s ten main industrial sectors recorded positive growth in the Industrial Production Quantity Index during the first nine months of 2025, compared with the same period in 2024.

The chamber said the results reflect sustained industrial activity and the sector’s continued ability to adapt to shifting economic conditions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The construction materials sector led overall growth at 2.7 per cent, supported by "steady" domestic demand for building supplies and ongoing infrastructure projects.

The packaging sector followed with 2.3 per cent, while the food and livestock industries expanded by 1.7 per cent. The therapeutic industries and medical supplies sector posted growth of nearly 1 per cent.

Several sub-industries saw marked increases. Quarrying activity rose by 25 per cent amid heightened demand for raw materials. The dairy industry grew by 25.2 per cent, driven by new production lines and stronger local consumption. Paper and cardboard products surged by 32.6 per cent as companies increasingly turned to paper-based packaging.

Pesticide and agricultural chemical production climbed by 33.5 per cent on the back of higher agricultural demand, while the carpet and rug industry grew by 14.6 per cent due to expanded factory capacity.

Engineering industries recorded the strongest gains overall. The manufacture of pumps, compressors, taps and valves jumped by 46 per cent, followed by general-purpose machinery at 40.2 per cent.

According to the chamber, the overall performance underscores the resilience of Jordan’s industrial sector as it navigates challenges such as energy and transport costs and regional instability. It credited factories’ efforts to boost efficiency and enhance product quality through the adoption of modern technologies.

The chamber added that if current activity levels continue, the Industrial Production Index could exceed 3 per cent growth by year-end, reflecting stable output and rising demand for Jordanian products at home and in export markets.

The chamber stressed that industry remains one of the Kingdom’s key engines of economic growth, citing its contribution to job creation, export expansion and production diversification. It called for continued support to strengthen the industrial investment climate and bolster the competitiveness of Jordanian products.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

