AMMAN — Nine out of 10 industrial sectors in Jordan recorded growth in production from the beginning of 2025 through the end of August, reflecting "continued" positive momentum in the national industrial sector, according to the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI).

The JCI data showed that the construction materials industry topped the list with a 5.5 per cent increase, driven by rising domestic demand for building materials and the expansion of infrastructure projects.

The packaging sector came second with 4.1 per cent growth, followed by the engineering industries sector at 3.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, the plastics and rubber industry declined by 3.5 per cent, affected by higher raw material costs and slower demand in some regional markets.

At the sub-sector level, quarrying recorded a notable 28 per cent increase, followed by fabricated metal products at 26 per cent, and the manufacture of pesticides and other agro-chemical products at 39 per cent. The pharmaceutical, medical and botanical products sector grew by around 3 per cent.

Production in the pulp, paperboard and cardboard industry rose by 10 per cent, while footwear manufacturing increased by 2 per cent.

The chamber said that this positive performance reflects the resilience of Jordan’s industrial sector and its ability to adapt to regional and global economic challenges, including higher energy prices and transport costs.

It added that continued growth across most sectors indicates the success of Jordanian factories in improving production efficiency and adopting technological solutions that help reduce costs and enhance product quality.

The JCI projected that if the current growth trend continues, the industrial production index is likely to record an annual growth rate of around 3.2 per cent by the end of 2025, signalling positive indicators of industrial stability and stronger domestic and external demand for Jordanian products.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

