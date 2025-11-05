Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources has announced the opening of a tender for consultancy services related to the detailed design and construction supervision of the Fishery Industries City in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah.

The project is one of the ministry’s key strategic initiatives, designed to develop modern infrastructure that supports the growth of fishery industries and enhances the added value of the fisheries sector in the Sultanate of Oman. It also aims to strengthen the fishery industries system and supply chains, support both local and foreign investment opportunities, and implement sustainable solutions to preserve the marine environment as part of efforts to promote a sustainable blue economy.

The ministry has invited specialized companies registered in projects and tenders, and those approved by the local content authority, to apply and submit their bids through the eTendering platform at https://etendering.tenderboard.gov.om.

The deadline for submitting tenders has been extended to Wednesday, November 9, 2025, while bids will be opened on December 11, 2025.

