Amman – Royal Jordanian Airlines achieved a new milestone by ranking first among all member airlines of the global oneworld alliance for 2025 in on-time departure and arrival performance, achieving an on-time performance rate of 90.9%, according to data issued by the global Cirium platform and officially recognized by the alliance.

Royal Jordanian also maintained its strong performance throughout the various periods of the year, ranking first in the fourth quarter of 2025 with an on-time performance rate of 90.6%. This reflects operational stability, a steadily improving performance trend over the course of the year, and exceptional efficiency in managing seasonal operational challenges.

This ranking is based on the global on-time performance standard, which measures flights that arrive or depart within 15 minutes of their scheduled time. Royal Jordanian’s attainment of these leading positions reflects its firm commitment to delivering the highest level of service to its passengers and ensuring smooth operations across its extensive air network.

Vice Chairman/CEO of Royal Jordanian, Samer Majali, affirmed that this achievement underscores the efficiency of Royal Jordanian’s operational system and the discipline of its processes, alongside continued investment in talent and performance development in line with passenger expectations. He noted that this excellence places Royal Jordanian among the global elite in both ground and air operations, particularly with the introduction of a new fleet of aircraft considered the most modern in the region.

Royal Jordanian’s exceptional performance has contributed to strengthening the position of the oneworld alliance as the world’s leading airline alliance in on-time performance for 2025. This achievement highlights the pivotal role Royal Jordanian plays within the alliance, not only as a strategic partner, but also as one of the leading operators in terms of efficiency and operational discipline across global air networks.

It is worth noting that Royal Jordanian ranked second in on-time arrival performance across the Middle East and Africa for 2025, recording a rate exceeding 90%, according to a report issued by Cirium. The ranking placed the airline among the world’s top five carriers in one of the most important and influential performance indicators in the air transport industry.