Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The English College (EC) in Dubai, part of International Schools Partnership (ISP), has officially opened its new purpose-built STEAM Centre, marking a major milestone in the school’s commitment to future-focused learning and innovation. STEAM education is an interdisciplinary learning approach integrating Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics to foster critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving. The new facility brings together Robotics, Graphics, Media and Design Technology in one integrated space, creating opportunities for students to apply knowledge, creativity and problem-solving skills through hands-on, real-world learning.

The STEAM Centre enables collaboration across subjects and age groups. It helps students develop essential capabilities including design thinking, digital literacy, critical reasoning, teamwork and adaptability. A key feature of the new STEAM Centre is the introduction of Design Technology at The English College for the first time. Students will be able to design, make and innovate using industry-standard tools and specialist learning environments, supporting both curriculum learning and enrichment opportunities.

“The opening reflects The English College’s ambition to continue strengthening its learning environments and curriculum pathways in line with the skills students need to thrive in a rapidly changing world. Our STEAM Centre is designed to develop crucial future skills within problem-solving, creativity and technical expertise across technology, engineering and robotics. Students at The English College are the future innovators of tomorrow and they have the skills to learn, thrive and make a difference wherever they go,” shared Emily Hopkinson, Principal of The English College, Dubai.

The English College’s STEAM approach is further strengthened through the school’s STEAM Thrive programme, which aims to cultivate curiosity as a driver of creativity and innovation across the curriculum. Through STEAM Thrive, students connect science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics to authentic challenges, including sustainability-led projects and learning experiences supported by industry partnerships. This approach develops collaboration, adaptability and problem-solving, and empowers learners to innovate with confidence.

Kam Bhamra, Regional Managing Director for ISP Middle East, added, “The new STEAM Centre brings our Learning.First. approach to life, giving students the space to design, make and innovate. It strengthens core life skills that parents have highlighted to us - from communication and creativity to critical thinking and being a lifelong learner.”

The official opening event welcomed Her Excellency Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Government of Dubai ; Shaikha Saif Al Suwaidi- Specialist of Foundation & Growth Policies & Programs ; Fatma Al Janahi — Director of Foundation and Growth Policies & Programs, KHDA; Hamda Busannad, Chief Specialist — Quality Assurance & Growth, KHDA and Omar Busit; Director General Office Manager, KHDA and included a ribbon cutting ceremony, speeches from members of the school community, student performances and a tour of key learning facilities.

During the event, the school sealed a time capsule to be opened in 2032, containing student reflections on what technology might look like in the future. The moment connected the STEAM Centre to the UAE 2035 vision, including Dubai’s plans for predictive government services and an AI research and innovation ecosystem. The opening of the capsule in 2032 will coincide with the school’s 40th anniversary.

Students are expected to play an active role in shaping the Centre’s culture and output, from robotics challenges and digital creativity to prototyping, media production and collaborative design projects.

The English College’s STEAM Centre reflects the school’s aim to prepare students not only for academic success, but also for the skills, adaptability and thinking required for tomorrow’s careers and communities.

For more than 30 years, The English College has been a trusted British-curriculum school where tradition meets innovation. Located in Al Safa, Dubai, the school caters to students from Foundation Stage through to Year 13, delivering the English National Curriculum and supporting learners to achieve excellent academic outcomes alongside strong pastoral care. As part of International Schools Partnership (ISP), The English College in Dubai combines academic rigour with wellbeing and opportunity.

About The English College Dubai

For more than 30 years, The English College, Dubai has been a trusted British-curriculum school where tradition meets innovation. Located in Al Safa, Dubai, the school caters to students from Foundation Stage through to Year 13, delivering the English National Curriculum and supporting learners to achieve excellent academic outcomes alongside strong pastoral care. From Curious Cubs to EC Lions, students thrive through excellent teaching, personal attention and purposeful use of technology.

As part of International Schools Partnership (ISP), The English College Dubai combines academic rigour with wellbeing and opportunity. Through Learning.First™, STEAM Thrive and research-led practice, students make measurable progress while developing creativity, integrity and independence. The English College Dubai prepares confident, compassionate global citizens who succeed in life as well as in learning.

About International Schools Partnership (ISP)

Moved by curiosity and empowered by self-confidence, students from ISP schools thrive throughout their lifetime. International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a global community of over 100 international schools across more than 25 countries. We champion a transformative approach to learning that goes beyond the classroom. By igniting our students' curiosity and growing their self-confidence, we empower them to become the next generation of changemakers.

Our unique approach to learning recognizes our students as collaborators in the learning process. We focus on developing the knowledge and lifelong skills that help them thrive beyond their time at school. ISP students benefit from teaching excellence, international opportunities and careers guidance. Our schools have access to a global network of experts, and our teachers and leaders are supported to continuously improve through extensive professional development programs.

ISP. Where confidence grows.