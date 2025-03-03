Dubai, UAE - Sherpa Communications, a leading B2B-focused business consultancy and PR agency operating across the Middle East region and Africa, has been recognised with an award as the “Best Public Relations and Business Consulting Agency in the MENA Region” at Estesmarat’s Eighth Award Ceremony. This year’s award ceremony, held at Atlantis The Palm in Dubai, was themed 'Best Human Capital Investment Leaders Awards in the Middle East and North Africa 2024' under the motto 'UAE: A Bridge to the Future,' celebrating excellence in leadership and industry impact.

His Excellency Sheikh Salim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Ras Al Khaimah, presented the award to Anastasiya Golovatenko, PR Director at Sherpa Communications, in the presence of Mohamed Shams El Din, Chairman and Founder of Estesmarat Magazine, along with prominent media figures and executives from across industries.

Sherpa Communications helps clients establish themselves as industry leaders through strategic PR and communications. With expertise in market entry strategies, brand awareness, solution and service launches, executive profiling, event participation, enhancing online presence, and public speaking support, the firm ensures its clients’ expertise is recognised and their brands drive meaningful engagement. Consultancy takes pride in its expertise in B2B communications, supporting a diverse range of industries, including Technology and Digital, Data Analytics and Cloud Management, Metaverse Blockchain, Fintech, Healthcare and Pharma, Construction and Real Estate, Smart Logistics and Warehousing, Information Security, Automotive and Smart Mobility, Esports, Education, among others.

On receiving the award, Anastasiya Golovatenko, PR Director at Sherpa Communications, said, “B2B-focused communications are often considered challenging, but we take pride in supporting global multinationals and regional SMEs with complex campaigns, leveraging our expertise and strong market presence. Brands today require PR support that goes beyond media relations, and we continuously push ourselves to be strategic consultants who add value. Our goal is to enable brands and their teams to focus on business growth while we ensure their communications are effectively managed across the region. We are truly honored to receive this recognition and extend our sincere gratitude to Estesmarat for celebrating excellence in the industry.”

Sherpa Communications continues to provide innovative, results-driven PR solutions, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in the ever-changing landscape of business communications.