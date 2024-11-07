Dubai, UAE – Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort is proud to announce its relaunch following an extensive revitalization, redefining the guest experience at this iconic destination. As the first hotel built in the Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) area, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort has set the standard for excellence in hospitality for over two decades. This transformation ushers in a new era, blending modern design, amenities, and cutting-edge technology while preserving the resort’s rich history and cherished legacy.

The reinvention of the Resort is driven by the vision of bringing people together through shared moments and spaces. The newly reimagined rooms and suites offer a sophisticated fusion of modern design and natural textures, with a color palette inspired by the serene beachfront setting. All rooms have been thoughtfully equipped to cater to the diverse needs of today’s travellers with the latest technologies, providing guests with a seamless blend of comfort and innovation. The bathrooms too have been fully renovated, with bathtubs replaced by rain showers for better convenience and accessibility.

The resort’s redesigned lobby showcases Sheraton’s latest brand elements, creating a contemporary, inviting space that seamlessly blends work, leisure, and meaningful connections. Signature concepts like The Booth, Studios, and & More by Sheraton transform the lobby into more than just a functional area, it’s a vibrant hub where guests and locals can come together in unique and memorable ways. Complementing this, Gatherings by Sheraton plays a key role in fostering community engagement, offering curated events that unite diverse communities and create lasting connections, further enhancing Sheraton JBR’s position as a place for shared experiences.

In addition to the revitalization of its guest accommodations, the resort proudly introduces two new dining outlets: Seafield Mediterranean Eatery and & More by Sheraton. Seafield offers a rich array of Mediterranean flavors and a warm, inviting atmosphere that embodies its vibrant spirit. Further, & More by Sheraton features an all-day menu with a variety of beverages, freshly brewed coffee, and an assortment of breakfast offerings, along with convenient grab-and-go options.

The resort also boasts a diverse selection of food and beverage venues, including Black Goose Buns & Brews, a vibrant sports bar; Bliss Lounge, a beach lounge; Al Hadiqa, a Levantine restaurant; Peacock, a Chinese specialty restaurant; Azure, a pool bar; and Tacolicious, a Mexican food truck, among others. Guests are invited to indulge in culinary delights while soaking up the sun and enjoying the stunning beachfront views.

Guests seeking relaxation and leisure will be delighted by the enhancement of the hotel’s recreational facilities, including a private beach, an outdoor temperature-controlled pool, a dedicated children’s swimming pool, and a spa offering a variety of treatments. Visitors can enjoy activities such as beach volleyball, water sports, and table tennis, as well as access to the newly renovated Sheraton Fitness. Additionally, the resort features two indoor squash courts for those looking to stay active during their stay.

“We are excited to introduce this transformative new chapter for Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort,” said Multi-Property General Manager Mohamed El Aghoury. “With our commitment to excellence at the core, we’ve reimagined the resort to offer not just comfort, but a truly immersive atmosphere where every detail ensures that visitors feel not only welcomed but also that they truly belong in this thoughtfully designed environment.”.

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort remains committed to providing guests with exceptional service and accommodations. Located in the heart of JBR, the relaunched Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort offers guests easy access to some of Dubai’s most iconic attractions, including Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina. This prime location, combined with the resort’s newly upgraded amenities and unparalleled service, makes it the perfect destination for both leisure and business travelers.

To be among the first to experience the revitalized resort, visit Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort or call +971 04 315 3900 to book your stay. For more information, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dxbjs-sheraton-jumeirah-beach-resort/overview/

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort offers a welcoming beachfront escape in the heart of Dubai. As part of Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, which spans nearly 430 properties across 70 countries, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort continues its legacy of creating a sense of belonging for travelers from around the globe.

Known for its superb relaxation and leisure facilities, the resort is set amidst 10,000 square meters of landscaped gardens shaded by palm trees. It features 256 spacious rooms and suites that provide stunning views of either the sea or The Walk. The resort embodies the brand’s transformation, with thoughtfully redesigned public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and vibrant dining options, making it an ideal destination for both international guests and locals. Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort also offers a wide range of activities for all ages, including water sports, Spa, a kids’ club, and multiple sports facilities, ensuring a diverse array of leisure options for families.

As the first hotel built in the JBR area, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort has set the benchmark for premium and hospitality along Dubai’s iconic shoreline for over two decades. As JBR has evolved, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort has remained a cornerstone of the community, offering unmatched service, cherished moments, and the warmth of a familiar getaway.

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.