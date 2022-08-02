Sheraa fuels entrepreneurial and career aspirations of young graduates in new-age disciplines

Sharjah: More than 20 high school students expanded their learning and knowledge about careers that go beyond the conventional path during a 10-day interactive programme held at the Sheraa Hub at the University of Sharjah, in partnership with Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah and School of Humanity, a Sheraa alumni.

The ‘Jobs of the Future’ programme highlighted how the constant technological developments around the world have opened doors for opportunities both in the virtual and physical realms, and equipped participants with the knowledge of essential skills and mindsets to be developed to thrive in these new career options. Each day, participants gained an overview of a job likely to serve people best in the future and which relies on skills as varied as analytical thinking and problem-solving.

Amongst the career options explored during the 10-day programme are VR/AR designer, medical technologist, AI consultant, visual storyteller, sustainability consultant, wellbeing officer, data analyst, and learning designer. Towards the end of the series, the participants gained vital knowledge about the importance of learning, unlearning, and relearning, and were equipped with the tools to build outstanding and effective resumes and portfolios to help them find their dream jobs or get started on their entrepreneurial journey.

Najla Al Midfa, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), said: “Equipping young graduates with the knowledge of 21st-century career options is vital as they prepare to enter the world of work. Partnerships like these further Sheraa’s mission to shape a young generation capable of leading and taking creative action to solve global challenges.”

The Sheraa CEO added: “In collaboration with Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, the ‘Jobs of the Future’ programme aimed to educate graduates who can work collaboratively to build a better future for communities. It is always rewarding to see our alumni, such as School of Humanity, engage with the youth and help them reflect on their passions and carve out their professional identities as changemakers capable of innovating and driving change through creativity and teamwork.”

Asma Hassouni, Deputy Director of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, added “through the summer programs we seek to improve the young ladies skills, which get enhanced by collaborating with government entities and “Sheraa” is one of them, in a program under the topic “Jobs of the Future”. A program that aims to enlightens youth in new fields that benefits their future development, it encourages and motivates them to think about their future careers and to create their own future paths. As UAE government focuses on the youth and future for the next vision, we aimed to support the government goals and develop more programs which can support in educating the youth, on how they can develop and improve their skills to be ready for an innovated future.”

Raya Bidshari, founder of School of Humanity, said: “We are seeing a rise of entirely new industries, and the demise of old ones. In order to better prepare the upcoming generation for the future of work, we need to bring in opportunities for them to experience the new types of jobs that are emerging. This means more engagement and exposure with the workforce in their education. That way, they can make more informed decisions based on their passion and purpose.”

