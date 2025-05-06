Jawaher Al Qasimi:

The initiative reflects a developmental and humanitarian vision that places family stability at the core of government policies.

We empower mothers through flexible solutions that embody Sharjah’s human-centred approach and developmental vision.

Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the introduction of a new leave within the emirate’s government employment framework. This newly approved “Care Leave” is designed specifically for working mothers who have given birth to children with disabilities or chronic illnesses. The 1-year paid leave can be extended up to three years under certain conditions, which further cements Sharjah’s status as a leader in advancing family-oriented and women-empowering policies.

Sharjah now joins leading cities worldwide offering flexible and long-term paid government leave, positioning itself at the forefront of progressive global cities prioritising support for working mothers, and enhancing community’s quality of life.

The initiative follows a two-year study conducted by NAMA Women Advancement (NAMA), which included reviewing federal and local regulations and policies. It focused on identifying and addressing the needs of working mothers facing overwhelming caregiving responsibilities due to their children’s medical conditions. Based on its findings, the study offered a recommendation in collaboration with the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services to introduce leave solutions that strike a balance between professional obligations and family care requirements.

Sheikha Jawaher: Sharjah approaches development with a human-centred perspective

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of NAMA and the wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that this decision, guided by His Highness’s vision, reflects the emirate’s human-centred approach to development, which is rooted in the belief that community development begins with empowering mothers, understanding their needs, and providing them a supportive and secure environment.

Her Highness said: “Seemingly an administrative decision, this directive will serve as a building block of Sharjah’s healthy, well-balanced society in future. Our emirate admires women for being able to successfully juggle their roles as mothers and career women, and we believe that their emotional and financial stability is key to raising confident and conscious generations. A mother who faces the daily challenge of caring for a sick or disabled child deserves our full support and access to the tools that help her persevere. Without institutional backing, she should not be burdened with choosing between motherhood and her career."

Her Highness added: "At NAMA, we work on reviewing women’s developmental policies, and formulate recommendations for our partners in the government working in these sectors, thereby ensuring meaningful integration for women in both economic and social life. We also design initiatives and projects based on our real-time research and studies, ensuring that motherhood can be enjoyed like a valued contribution, and not feel like a burden. We hope this initiative will serve as a model across the Arab world for developing flexible and just policies that place human welfare at the heart.”

Institutional support with compassionate flexibility

H.E. Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Sharjah Human Resources Department, announced the new directive during a call on Sharjah Radio and TV’s Direct Line programme, noting that the Care leave is a legal and legislative pathway under Sharjah’s Human Resources Law, effective from May 5, 2025. It will be granted following maternity leave based on a certified medical report issued by the relevant authority. It begins as one year of fully paid time off and can be extended for up to three years with government approval, contingent on annual health assessments of the child.

The leave will be suspended if the child’s health improves or upon reassessment by the authorised medical authority. It may also be extended beyond three years with approval from the Higher Committee for Human Resources if deemed necessary. The leave will be counted towards the employee’s years of service and will be subject to the established performance appraisal systems.

A supportive environment for families and working mothers

This decision further reinforces Sharjah’s reputation as a supportive environment for families and a progressive destination for working mothers. It marks a meaningful step in the emirate’s continued efforts to create inclusive, flexible workplaces that recognise and accommodate the multiple roles women play upholding the highest standards of social responsibility and sustainable development.