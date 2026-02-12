Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: In a strategic step toward advancing Arab collaboration in scientific research and innovation, Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) is teaming up with the Arab Federation for Scientific Research Councils (AFSRC) to foster cooperation aimed at building an integrated Arab research and development ecosystem.

The two sides recently held discussions that laid the foundation for future joint initiatives designed to transform knowledge into sustainable economic and developmental value.

The discussions took place during a meeting between H.E. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, Chief Executive Officer of SPARK, and Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed Bin Amara, Secretary-General of the Arab Federation for Scientific Research Councils, in the presence of Dr. Fareed Mahmoud Alameeri, Executive Director of Strategy at SRARK. The meeting focused on coordinating mechanisms for implementing high-impact initiatives that enhance institutional and research integration across Arab countries.

Both sides discussed the development of cross-border Arab research alliances bringing together research councils, universities, innovation centres, and industry partners to implement priority-driven strategic projects, accelerate technology transfer, and strengthen the readiness of Arab economies to transition toward innovation- and knowledge-based models.

Supporting Sustainable Technologies

The talks also addressed supporting green innovation and sustainable technologies in the Arab world, establishing frameworks to incubate and accelerate promising research-based ventures, and enhancing mechanisms for commercialization of Arab intellectual property by linking research outputs with industrial partners and investors—thereby increasing the economic return of scientific research and improving the competitiveness of Arab knowledge products.

The two parties emphasized the importance of facilitating mobility and attracting Arab researchers and scientists, developing joint capacity-building programs, and supporting talent—particularly in countries facing developmental challenges—through research fellowships, incubation initiatives, and collaborative funding mechanisms that strengthen regional R&D activities aligned with national priorities.

As part of efforts to enhance institutional coordination, the discussions also covered supporting a specialized Arab network to highlight and connect research and development centres and technology parks, coordinate research priorities, exchange data and expertise, and develop policy frameworks and indicators that promote research funding and investment in innovation and the knowledge economy across the Arab region.

Joint Initiatives

The meeting further explored cooperation in organizing joint scientific conferences, forums, and training programs, as well as strengthening partnerships with international organizations concerned with intellectual property and technology transfer, reinforcing the Arab world’s presence on the global innovation landscape.

H.E. Hussain Al Mahmoudi said these consultations reflect SPARK’s vision to build effective Arab strategic alliances capable of accelerating the transformation of knowledge into sustainable economic applications and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a regional and international hub for research, development, and innovation.

On his part, Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed Bin Amara stressed that the coming phase requires structured Arab institutional integration in scientific research and technology transfer to unify resources and expertise, and to enhance the ability of Arab countries to address developmental and economic challenges through science- and innovation-driven solutions.

The strategic engagement comes at a time of growing need for coordinated Arab frameworks that support investment in scientific research and pave the way for integrated initiatives aimed at building a competitive Arab knowledge-based economy capable of achieving sustainable and inclusive development.