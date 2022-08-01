London, UK: Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan today met with key figures at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) to discuss collaborative efforts in the advancement of climate change research. During the visit, Sheikha Shamma visited the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, established by the LSE in 2008 with the aim of bringing together international experts across finance, geography, international development, and political economy to tackle climate change.

Sheikha Shamma participated in high-level exploratory discussions with Lord Nicholas Stern, Chairman of the Grantham Research Institute; Bob Ward, Policy and Communications Director, Josh Burke, Senior Policy Fellow, and Viktor Roezer, Research Fellow at the Grantham Research Institute, which focused on how her extensive work in the field of sustainability and the environment could align with the work of the Institute, and contribute to shaping global climate change policies moving forward.

All parties emphasised the importance of strategic collaboration in mobilising financing for sustainability initiatives from across the public and private sector, and the critical role that the upcoming UN Climate Change Conferences (COP27 and COP28), being hosted in Egypt later this year and in the UAE in 2023, are set to play. It was agreed that COP28, in particular, would be a global stocktaking opportunity for governments to evaluate progress in delivering on their Net-Zero promises. The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to developing a framework that will catalyse the growth of energy-saving and climate tech projects in the UK and the UAE.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan commented, “The climate crisis poses an irreversible threat to our planet and it is imperative that we seek new avenues to manage and mitigate the effects as much as possible through mutual collaboration. It was an honour to be invited to visit the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment and witness, first-hand, the incredible work being done to identify and implement long-term solutions in tackling climate change. I look forward to continuing these discussions and welcoming the LSE team to the Middle East for the upcoming COP conferences.”

Bob Ward, Policy and Communications Director at the Grantham Research Institute said, “It was a great pleasure to meet Sheikha Shamma and to hear about her plans to promote more investment in sustainability. She is clearly very passionate about her work. We look forward to exploring potential areas of collaboration and support.”

-Ends-

About Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan:

An accomplished business leader, philanthropist and published author, Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan stands at the helm of multiple organisations that are accelerating the sustainability agenda in the Middle East. Driven by her ambition to create a better world for future generations, Sheikha Shamma’s foresight and strategic thinking has established her as a pioneer in developing national climate action strategies, building a circular economy, and forging pathways to gender balanced boards.

In addition to her role as CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability, Sheikha Shamma is Co-Founder of Aurora50, Founder of RESET MENA, and the Founder of the Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan Sustainability Initiatives. She also serves as a member of the UAE’s Circular Economy Council, Yale’s Center for Environmental Law and Policy Advisory Board and the Industry and Academic Advisory Board for the Academy of International Business MENA. In 2020, the Emirates Green Building Council appointed her as Honorary President.

Sheikha Shamma is a graduate of the University of Cambridge, holding a master’s degree in Sustainability Leadership. She has contributed to a number of academic journals in the field and continues to advocate sustainable reforms in the region and across the globe through ongoing thought leadership engagements.​​​​​​​