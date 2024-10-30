Mall to act as a central meeting point featuring restaurants, a nursery, and health and fitness amenities

Waitrose, a renowned premium British supermarket brand licensed by Spinneys in the UAE, will be an anchor store, further widening its local presence

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Shamal a diversified investment firm, born in Dubai, managing a global portfolio of investments, assets and experiences, has announced plans for Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall, bringing a new retail and lifestyle offering to community residents at its new Nad Al Sheba Gardens residential development.

Nestled just ten minutes from Downtown Dubai and within easy reach of areas including DIFC, Business Bay, and Meydan, Nad Al Sheba Gardens, owned by Shamal and developed by Meraas, is a new gated community that stands out as one of Dubai’s most desirable locations, thanks to its serene greenery and premium lifestyle experiences.

This 1.5 million m² residential community offers stunning, contemporary three-to-seven-bedroom villas, and townhouses in a carefully curated environment. It includes a wide range of amenities for leisure, fitness and relaxation, as well as a state-of-the-art education campus, all designed for residents to enjoy an elevated standard of living. Lush, green landscapes give way to sparkling lagoons, connected by walkable roads, cycling and running tracks and pathways meandering through the greenery, with the essence of the community evident at every turn.

The Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall will be set over two storeys and designed as a pavilion gateway to the extensive landscaping of the Nad Al Sheba Gardens masterplan – it is part of an overall enhancement of the development, its amenities and infrastructure, and will feature a variety of retail options, F&B outlets, a nursery, and health and fitness amenities. Waitrose, the renowned premium British supermarket brand licensed by Spinneys in the UAE, will serve as the anchor store.

“Nad Al Sheba Gardens is an extraordinary living experience, designed as a calm yet vibrant environment which allows residents to find a ‘sense of belonging’. It is a tangible manifestation of the UAE's ambition to be the best place to live, and a place where people find their forever home,” said Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO at Shamal. “The development has been considerately curated to offer an unmatched contemporary lifestyle which includes access to the best amenities. The new mall will perfectly serve the community, acting as a central meeting point for residents to create and build meaningful connections, which is a core ethos of Nad Al Sheba Gardens.”

Sunil Kumar, CEO of Spinneys, commented: “We are delighted to continue our growth in the UAE with the planned opening of a new Waitrose store at Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall. As one of the leading fresh-focused food retailers in the UAE, this latest expansion is another important step in the execution of our whitespace strategy, enhancing our presence in key locations across the country. Waitrose at Gardens Mall will bring the best of British and international produce to the community, offering a premium shopping experience.”

Built with materials that will allow it to sit harmoniously within the landscape and featuring a natural colour palette, the mall’s architecture will integrate with the landscaped parking and surrounding parks, enabling a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. The light steel roof, supported by vertical columns, enhances the open, airy ambience, and shaded colonnades, whilst indirect natural light adds to the tranquility.

Dennis Vermonden, Associate at Loci Architecture and Design said: “The thoughtfully considered design and construction of Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall perfectly reflects its serene, tranquil surroundings, capitalising on the beautifully landscaped environment. Minimalist yet contemporary, the sympathetically selected build materials enable the mall to effortlessly integrate with the wider master development, while remaining a centrepiece of the community.”

About Nad Al Sheba Gardens

Nad Al Sheba Gardens is a new gated residential community in the Nad Al Sheba area, which is owned by Shamal and developed by Meraas. Nad Al Sheba Gardens is centrally located within easy reach of iconic landmarks including Burj Khalifa, Meydan Racetrack and The Dubai Mall. The masterplan boasts a 1.5 million m² residential community offering stunning, contemporary three-to-seven-bedroom homes in a carefully curated environment that includes everything residents will need to enjoy an elevated standard of living, from a wide range of amenities for leisure, fitness and relaxation, to a state-of-the-art education campus. Lush, green landscapes give way to sparkling lagoons, connected by walkable roads, cycling and running tracks and pathways meandering through the greenery, with the essence of the community evident at every turn. Designed to offer true legacy living, Nad Al Sheba Gardens is a sanctuary of ambition and purpose, offering an unmatched contemporary lifestyle for its residents.

About Shamal

Born in Dubai, Shamal is a diversified investment firm, managing a global portfolio of investments, assets and experiences. The investments we make are strategically chosen and thoughtfully nurtured, mirroring Dubai’s ambition, spirit and energy.

Our real estate portfolio spans master communities, districts, residences, retail hubs and commercial spaces, we help realise potential, delivering unique developments such as Dubai Harbour and Nad Al Sheba Gardens. We invest in a range of properties, franchises and operations across the hospitality sector from luxury, premium and affordable experiences, with extraordinary domestic and international brands as diverse as Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai, SUSHISAMBA and Five Guys. As the owning company of some of Dubai’s most unique and iconic leisure and entertainment destinations, we curate extraordinary experiences every day. We also partner with best-in-class asset managers to manage a globally diversified investment portfolio.

About Meraas

Meraas plays a key role in the development of communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer, Villa Amalfi, 1/JBR, La Vie and others.

About Spinneys & Waitrose UAE

Spinneys’ UAE story started in 1961 when the first supermarket opened in Al Nasr Square. It has since grown to be one of the leading premium supermarket retailers in the UAE, with 79 stores (including Waitrose) across the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia. The first Waitrose store opened in the iconic Dubai Mall in 2009. Much loved by expats and locals in the region, Waitrose UAE enjoys a well-deserved reputation for forward thinking, keeping pace with changes in cooking trends and the emergence of new products worldwide. Today the group's supermarkets have built a strong name for supplying top-quality produce and offering an elevated level of customer service. Food quality, safety and freshness have always been at the forefront of the company’s ethos.

About Loci

Established by Hani Fallaha and Hamad Khoory in 2012, a culturally driven design-led studio believes in the importance of context and the power of the locus to inform its design process and architecture.

Combining a clear and elegant vision of pure rational form and spatial quality, we seek to instill in every aspect of our work an uncompromising dedication to quality. Functionality, durability and comfort are prime components within an architectural language that is aesthetic but resists fashion and trends, employing where possible locally sourced materials and products. We seek to produce architecture that increases the quality of life for the occupant and end-user, that is timeless and environmentally sensitive.

