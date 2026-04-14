Duqm: The Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) and Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) will run a summer internship initiative in Duqm from 7 to 18 June, placing students with seven companies operating across the zone’s industrial and services base. Participating businesses include OQ8, ASYAD Drydock, Oman Tank Terminal Company, SIMAK, Port of Duqm, ASYAD Container Terminal and Crowne Plaza Duqm.

Designed to bring academic talent closer to the operating realities of Duqm, the initiative will see students work on defined assignments inside host organizations, supported by company mentors and SQU supervisors. Final presentations will be held at the close of the internship.

Representatives from SEZAD, SQU and the participating companies met at the SEZAD Head Office on Sunday to review the structure of the pilot ahead of the June launch.

Internships like this serve a broader purpose. Closer links between universities and industry extend well beyond recruitment. They help students see how academic learning translates into working life and give employers an earlier view of emerging talent. OECD research links such partnerships to stronger innovation activity, including growth in jointly filed patent applications and positive effects on local innovation. European evidence also suggests practical work experience improves employment outcomes. According to Cedefop, the EU agency for vocational training, graduates who complete an internship have an average employment rate 6% higher than those without work experience.

The attraction for companies in Duqm is immediate. The initiative gives SEZAD tenants additional support on live projects and an early look at emerging talent. Students, meanwhile, gain first-hand exposure to workplace practices, day-to-day operations and the pace of work inside large organizations. More broadly, the arrangement helps bring higher education and industry into closer alignment.

Eng. Ahmed Akaak, CEO, SEZAD, said: “Duqm’s long-term success depends as much on the strength of its human capital as on the quality of its infrastructure. Internships help students understand the realities of professional life while giving our tenants a practical role in preparing the next generation of talent for Duqm’s future needs.”

Commenting on the initiative, Professor Salim Al Harthy, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs & Community Service, SQU, said: “This partnership reflects the university’s emphasis on training, student enhancement and employment. It gives our students the chance to test their academic training in a work environment. They’ll take on real assignments, work to deadlines and be expected to make a meaningful contribution. That experience prepares them for the workplace and gives greater practical value to what they learn in lectures.”

Fourteen students will take part, drawn from SQU’s colleges of Engineering, Agricultural & Marine Sciences, Science, Arts & Social Sciences and Economics & Political Science. Alongside their company placements, interns will take part in evening talks led by professionals from across the SEZAD tenant community and a weekend team challenge focused on how to attract young professionals to Duqm.

For Media Enquiries

Mr. Khalid Al Abri

SEZAD

Media Department

Email: KHALID.ALABRI@duqm.gov.om