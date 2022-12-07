World’s first Discovery Adventures centre set to open at SEVEN’s entertainment destination in Al Hamra, Riyadh

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery, a global leader in real-life entertainment, to bring purpose-built indoor adventures centres to the Kingdom which integrate Discovery’s media content. With this partnership SEVEN is supporting the goals of PIF to transform the entertainment landscape of the Kingdom by bringing a first-of-its-kind edutainment attraction to Saudi Arabia that will enable young and old alike to not only be entertained but gain informed insights with educational value.

The first Discovery Adventures centre, spanning an area of around 3,000 square metres, will open in Riyadh at SEVEN’s entertainment destination, located in the Al Hamra district, and will be Discovery’s inaugural indoor adventures centre globally. SEVEN has partnered with Mycotoo, the leading agency in entertainment strategy and experience design, to design and develop the Discovery Adventures centres to provide unique, fun entertainment. More Discovery Adventures centres are being planned across SEVEN’s entertainment destinations in the Kingdom, and details of the new locations and sizes will be announced in due course.

Abdullah AlDawood, Chairman of SEVEN, said: “The arrival of Warner Bros. Discovery as a key partner to develop exclusive indoor adventures centres in our entertainment destinations marks a new milestone in the evolution of Saudi Arabia’s entertainment and reaffirms the Kingdom’s position as a leader in the entertainment sector. With the mandate to bring truly world-class experiences to the Kingdom, we have carefully curated distinctive Discovery experiences. They will add to the diverse portfolio of SEVEN’s entertainment attractions in the Kingdom which will enhance people’s lifestyles.”

Peter van Roden, SVP, Global Themed Entertainment for Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “This is the very first indoor adventures centre for Warner Bros. Discovery here in Saudi Arabia and we’re delighted to be launching it through our partnership with SEVEN. We are pleased that this indoor adventure featuring Discovery content will further aid in our promise to always strive to deliver experiences that we know our fans will love.”

Delivering the first of the region’s dedicated Discovery experiences, SEVEN’s entertainment destinations will offer unique and exciting entertainment attractions, tailored to meet the requirements and aspirations of Saudi Arabia’s people. Appealing people of all ages, the first Discovery Adventures centre in Riyadh will add to the other entertainment attractions in SEVEN Al Hamra.

Discovery Adventures centres will bring adventure and excitement in an unparalleled setting that is purpose-designed for Saudi Arabia and aims to make every visitor the ultimate discoverer. Opening a world of exploration, play and education, the centres will welcome visitors to a research base camp from where they set off on a series of different quests and missions. There are adventures for all age-groups, including multi-person activities for families, friends and school groups.

Spanning over 167,000 square metres of fun, SEVEN Al Hamra will present ten unique offerings which have been specially designed to cater for all age group needs. These exciting entertainment attractions include the Kingdom’s first Clip ‘n Climb facility, first Transformers themed ride-based attraction, an indoor hubless wheel, Wave House – an indoor surfing facility, cinemas, bowling, edutainment, e-karting, a variety of retail outlets as well as an array of casual and fine dining outlets serving local and global cuisines. Five entertainment districts are situated around large indoor atriums which provide access to outdoor public spaces with beautiful gardens and walkways where people can relax and rejuvenate.

SEVEN is investing more than SAR 50 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations which will provide unique and innovative world-class entertainment experiences and global partnerships from within the sector. The upcoming projects are located in 14 cities across the Kingdom: Riyadh, Kharj, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Dammam, Khobar, Al Ahsa, Madinah, Yanbu, Abha, Jazan, Buraidah, and Tabuk.

Saudi Entertainment Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of PIF, is mandated to invest in, develop, and operate entertainment destinations and create a sustainable entertainment sector that caters to the needs of all in Saudi Arabia, in accordance with the highest and latest international standards.

-Ends-

About SEVEN:

Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN) was established by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to serve as the investment and development arm for the entertainment sector – a key pillar of the ambitious social and economic plans undertaken in the Kingdom.

SEVEN is enhancing the quality of life for millions of people in Saudi Arabia by improving the choice and quality of entertainment offerings within the Kingdom and developing local talent and capabilities in the entertainment industry.

SEVEN partners with some of the world’s most recognisable brands to build world-class entertainment infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

The new entertainment ecosystem developed by SEVEN will include 21 entertainment destinations located across 14 cities, supporting PIF’s strategy to develop the local entertainment and tourism sectors.

For more information:

Please visit our website: https://seven.sa/

Or contact the media department: media@seven.sa

About Warner Bros. Discovery:

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

For media enquiries, please contact:

M&C Saatchi

Rashmi Jeetendra | Bana Khalaf

warnerbrosdiscovery@mcsaatchi.com