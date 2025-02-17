DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-powered security, has been named one of the Best Workplaces in the UAE™ 2025 by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. Great Place to Work® evaluates companies on key dimensions of workplace culture, including trust, pride, credibility, respect, fairness, and camaraderie. The Best Workplaces in the UAE™ list celebrates exceptional company culture in organizations that go above and beyond to ensure their employees feel secure, valued, and inspired.

Meriam ElOuazzani, Senior Regional Director, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, SentinelOne, said, “At SentinelOne, we emphasize teamwork, career development, and a people-first approach. This recognition as one of the Best Workplaces in the UAE™ is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are truly honored to receive this accolade from Great Place to Work®.”

This achievement marks SentinelOne’s first recognition in 2025 by Great Place to Work®, adding to the company’s growing list of certifications from Great Place to Work®.

As SentinelOne continues to expand its presence in the META region, this recognition reaffirms the company’s dedication to building a workplace culture that not only supports its employees but also enhances its ability to deliver unparalleled security solutions to customers across the UAE and worldwide.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.



About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the gold standard for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience and company culture.

Methodology

Best Workplaces are evaluated through the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey data which measures the three key relationships that drive an employee’s experience in their workplace—relationships with management, colleagues, and their job. The Trust Index score represents the percentage of employees who consider their company to be a great workplace and is an indicator of their actual workplace experience.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a global leader in AI-powered security. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Leading enterprises including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure tomorrow.