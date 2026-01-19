Riyadh, Saudi Arabia : SentinelOne®, the leader in AI-native cybersecurity, announced the local availability of the SentinelOne Singularity™ Platform on Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia. The expansion marks a major milestone in SentinelOne’s investment in the Kingdom and unlocks a new era of AI-powered cybersecurity for organizations operating in highly regulated industries.

SentinelOne enables Saudi public sector entities, financial institutions, energy providers, healthcare organizations, and critical infrastructure operators to adopt advanced autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response. With its platform now hosted entirely within the Kingdom, all of SentinelOne’s customer security data, including logs, threat telemetry, agent data and incident reports, remains inside national borders. It also helps enable organizations to meet data residency and other compliance requirements, including SDAIA’s PDPL and the National Cybersecurity Authority’s regulations.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the most forward-thinking digital economies in the world, driven by Vision 2030’s commitment to technological leadership and national cyber resilience,” said Meriam ElOuazzani, Regional Senior Director, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at SentinelOne. “Local availability in Dammam helps ensure that organizations across the public and private sectors can strengthen their cyber resilience while keeping their organization’s security data completely within the country. This investment reflects our long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and reinforces our mission to empower customers with advanced, autonomous protection that drives national priorities and fuels secure innovation.”

Local hosting using Google Cloud’s Dammam region reduces latency and enables SentinelOne to deliver real-time threat response at machine speed, allowing autonomous agents to detect, block, and remediate malicious activity faster than human attackers can act alone. With agent-to-cloud communication and threat-hunting queries now processed locally, security teams benefit from a highly responsive, efficient and sovereign operating experience.

As Saudi organizations accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation, the availability of the SentinelOne Singularity Platform on Google Cloud provides a modern, secure, and scalable cybersecurity foundation. This enables enterprises in Saudi Arabia to secure AI infrastructure, protect modern workloads, and adopt autonomous cybersecurity at scale.

The local hosting of the SentinelOne Singularity Platform marks a significant advancement in strengthening the Kingdom’s cybersecurity posture. It provides organizations with access to a trusted, compliance-ready, and high-performance security solution built for the AI era.

