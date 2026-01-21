Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has honoured Seef Properties in recognition of its active participation in the national initiative to waive promotional campaign fees and extend commercial discount periods. The initiative was launched by the Ministry in conjunction with the Celebrate Bahrain season during December 2025, with the aim of stimulating commercial activity and enhancing the festive atmosphere accompanying national occasions.

The recognition took place during a ceremony held at the Ministry’s headquarters at Bahrain Financial Harbour, attended by His Excellency Mr Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, along with a number of representatives from the commercial sector participating in the initiative. The event underscored the importance of public-private sector partnerships and their shared role in supporting the national economy and enhancing the readiness of local markets during commercial seasons and national celebrations.

On this occasion, Mr Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, commented: “We take pride in this recognition, which reflects Seef Properties’ commitment to supporting national initiatives that enable the commercial sector to deliver its offers and promotional campaigns more effectively, thereby enhancing market activity during the Celebrate Bahrain season. We were keen to unify efforts with our tenant partners to translate the objectives of the initiative into tangible value for visitors, creating a more diverse and vibrant shopping experience.”

Commenting further, he added: “We remain committed to strengthening effective partnerships with relevant stakeholders in a manner that supports the sustainability of the commercial sector and keeps pace with market requirements. We will continue to develop flexible operating models that reinforce our malls’ position as leading destinations for shopping and entertainment across the Kingdom.”

It is noteworthy that this recognition reflects Seef Properties’ ongoing approach to organising promotional campaigns across its shopping centres, contributing to the enrichment of the visitor experience, meeting the expectations of various segments, keeping pace with national occasions, and further strengthening the position of the company’s centres as integrated destinations combining shopping, entertainment and services.

About Seef Properties

Founded in 1999, Seef Properties B.S.C. is a publicly listed company on the Bahrain Bourse since 2007, headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The company has become a leading force in the retail, hospitality, entertainment, and real estate development sectors across the Kingdom. Seef Properties manages an extensive portfolio of assets, reinforcing its position as a distinguished brand.

The company’s vision is driven by innovation and diversification, underpinned by its commitment to the highest standards and values to achieve excellence and satisfaction for shareholders, partners, and customers alike. Its current activities focus on the development, ownership, and management of a diverse real estate investment portfolio serving the retail, leisure, and hospitality sectors.