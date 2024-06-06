Jeddah, Saudi Arabia : SEDCO Capital, a global Shariah-compliant and ESG-led asset management and investment advisory firm (or “the Firm”), today announced the extension of the closing subscription date of the public offering of the SC Multi Asset Traded Fund (“the Fund”) to 27 June 2024.

The public offering of the Fund commenced on 19 May 2024. The Offer Price is SAR 10 per unit with a minimum subscription of SAR 100. The appointed receiving entities are Alinma Bank, Al Rajhi Bank, Arab National Bank (ANB), Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF), Riyad Bank, Saudi National Bank (SNB), and Aljazira Capital. The Fund operator and custodian is BSF and the lead manager is Aljazira Capital.

The Shariah-compliant Fund seeks to provide investors with long-term capital growth and semi-annual income distribution by investing in a diversified portfolio of local and global private and public market investments with targeted total returns up to 10% per annum for the long term investor based on historical market returns.The Fund will leverage SEDCO Capital’s combined expertise in local and international Fixed Income, Public Equities, and Private Equity investments.

The target allocations are 80% liquid assets and 20% illiquid assets. Within liquid assets, the Fund will target allocations of 60% local and global public and private equities and 40% local and global income assets including money market and sukuk. The illiquid asserts will focus on global private equity investments. The proposed composite benchmark is comprised of 60% DJIMT Index, 20% DJ Sukuk TR Index and 20% 30d MVA of 1m SIBID.

Participation in the SC Multi Asset Traded Fund is available for the following investor categories:

Natural persons who hold Saudi nationality and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Natural persons residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the identity of a resident.

Institutions, companies, investment funds and other entities and legal persons based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Qualified Foreign Financial Institutions in accordance with the Rules for Qualified Foreign Financial Institutions Investment in Listed Securities issued by the Board of the CMA.

Other investors who may be permitted by the CMA to own equities listed on the Exchange.

About SEDCO Capital

SEDCO Capital is a global, Shariah-compliant, and ESG led asset management and investment advisory firm. Our investment philosophy is underpinned by three Ps: principles, partnership, and performance. We provide clients with investment solutions through a dynamic asset allocation process across diversified asset classes that deliver strong risk-adjusted returns. By adopting a global view to investing while looking through the lens of our proprietary Prudent Ethical Investment (PEI) approach, an integration of Shariah-compliant and Responsible Investment principles, we provide our clients with unparalleled global access to investments across developed and emerging markets, including Saudi Arabia, in alignment with their investment objectives. In 2014 we proudly became the first Saudi company and the world’s first Shariah-compliant asset manager to become signatory to the UN Principles of Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and we continue to be recognized for our commitment to responsible investments. SEDCO Capital oversees over $8 billion in total assets under management (AUM) and is headquartered in Jeddah with offices in Riyadh, Dubai, London, and Luxembourg. SEDCO Capital is licensed by the Capital Market Authority (License No. 11157-37).

The Firm’s headquarters is in South Tower, Red Sea Mall, King Abdulaziz (Malik) Road, PO Box 13396 Jeddah 21491, Saudi Arabia. Find out more at www.sedcocapital.com.

