Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, is delighted to announce their collaboration with GEMS Education, one of the world’s largest private school operators, bringing together 42 schools to actively participate in a community clean-up initiative. This joint initiative aims to raise awareness and educate the public about single use plastic pollution and its impact on marine life.

Classrooms across GEMS schools were encouraged to submit videos of themselves cleaning up their local communities, with the winning classroom being awarded a trip to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. The winning classroom’s video was showcased on the park’s large screens, amplifying the message of environmental responsibility to a broader audience.

In addition to the competition, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will be displaying an inspiring blue whale sculpture that was created using recycled plastic by the collective effort of students and dedicated teachers from Dubai’s GEMS Legacy School. It took more than 800 hours of painstaking work to turn discarded plastic into this magnificent tribute to marine life. Measuring a remarkable 18 meters in length, the sculpture comes close to the actual size of these majestic marine giants, which typically range from 21 to 24 meters and will be on display at the guest parking of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi General Curator, Rob Yordi, said: “SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is honored to join forces with GEMS Education to champion a sustainable future for our planet. By promoting responsible practices and engaging the community, we aim to ensure that our ocean and marine life continue to thrive for generations to come.”

Crafted from 8,000 plastic bottles and 1,000 plastic bags, this limited-time-only installation stands as a symbol of the strong commitment of the participating children and teachers towards environmental conservation. This eco-friendly project was built with the aim of improving climate literacy by engaging young minds in creative activities.

Mrs. Asha Alexander, CEO/Principal of GEMS Legacy School, Dubai and Executive Leader – Climate Change of GEMS Education, said: “I am thrilled to see the whale artifact finding its place at SeaWorld, Abu Dhabi. It stands as a powerful symbol of the collaborative efforts of GEMS Education staff and students in raising awareness about plastic pollution. Together, we're making a meaningful impact and inspiring others to join us in safeguarding our ocean and marine life.”

About SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park which tells a captivating ‘One Ocean’ story that uncovers the interconnectivity between life on earth and our ocean, inspiring a deep commitment to conserving our planet. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi delivers fun, engaging and immersive family-friendly experiences through eight uniquely themed realms, featuring up-close animal encounters, exciting rides, inspiring entertainment, as well as unmatched dining and shopping experiences.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is committed to providing the highest standard of animal welfare based on best practices and standards set by internationally recognized animal welfare organizations. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is the region’s first facility to be certified by Global Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare. Representing the next generation of zoological care, the animal habitats at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi have been custom designed using state-of-the art technology and a welfare-focused approach. Every day, the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi team of highly experienced and passionate veterinarians, scientists, animal care specialists and educators devote their lives to caring for animals while also inspiring the next generation to protect and advocate for the ocean.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is also home to the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the first-of-its-kind dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the region serving as an advanced marine science knowledge hub and a key contributor to marine life conservation. Building on SeaWorld’s legacy of being one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, the center aims to bring SeaWorld’s 60 years of experience and knowledge in animal care, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation to the UAE and wider region.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of magnetic experiences in partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and is the first new SeaWorld Park in 30 years and the first outside the US. Now operational, this first-of-its-kind indoor Marine Life Theme Park is managed and operated by Miral Experiences, a subsidiary of Miral and a leading operator of world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions.

For more information, please visit: www.seaworldabudhabi.com

