UAE – Scope Solutions, a trusted provider of cloud accounting and technology solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with Dext, a leading provider of bookkeeping automation and part of the IRIS Software Group.

This collaboration introduces Dext’s advanced automation tools to businesses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Cyprus, and Malta.

For over a decade, Scope Solutions has supported businesses with smart cloud platforms like Zoho Books, Xero and QuickBooks. Now, by partnering with Dext, Scope Solutions is extending its ability to provide unparalleled automation and financial management capabilities to businesses, accountants and bookkeepers across the regions.

Driving Innovation for Accountants and Businesses

With Dext’s cutting-edge platform, including latest features like Supplier Statements Reconciliation, Approvals, and Mileage Tracking, businesses can enhance data accuracy, streamline workflows and make smarter financial decisions whilst staying compliant with evolving tax regulations. Simplify financial tasks, save time, and make smarter decisions. The partnership’s aim is clear: to empower accountants, bookkeepers, and business owners with automation to simplify tasks, save time, and ensure smarter decisions, allowing them to successfully grow whilst keeping operations compliant.

The demand for such solutions is especially strong in the UAE, where evolving tax regulations and an influx of new businesses are shaping a fast-paced financial landscape. Dext has already seen a 367% increase in transactions from Emirati firms within the past year. Through this partnership, Scope Solutions is meeting that demand with tools tailored to local needs, alongside the expertise that it provides in building effective tech stacks for our clients.

Building on a Strong Foundation

This collaboration also builds on Dext’s recent integration with Zoho Books, a globally trusted accounting solution that is widely adopted in the Middle East. Together, these tools create a unified system that enhances data accuracy and streamlines workflows, uniquely positioning Scope Solutions to leverage this partnership as a recognised Zoho Finance Partner. For accountants, bookkeepers and businesses in UAE, Cyprus, and Malta, this means less manual work, greater compliance, and more time to focus on growth.

A Partnership That Makes a Difference

“We’re thrilled to bring Dext’s automation to the regions we serve,” said Ayman Kaouri, Co-founder and Regional Director of Scope Solutions. “This partnership complements our years of experience with other platforms such as Zoho Books, Xero and QuickBooks, and enhances the integration capabilities we’ve been delivering to our clients. By combining local expertise with Dext’s technology, we’re helping businesses unlock new levels of efficiency and success.”

“Partnering with Scope Solutions allows us to better meet the growing demand for digital bookkeeping and compliance solutions across the Middle East and Europe,” said Sabby Gill, CEO of Dext. “Following the integration with Zoho Books, this partnership enables us to deliver even greater value by pairing automation-driven tools with local expertise to empower firms to save time, drive growth, and deliver superior client service.”

About Scope Solutions

Since 2012, Scope Solutions has helped businesses embrace the cloud with innovative tools and bespoke consultancy services. By focusing on automation and streamlined workflows, we help accountants and businesses stay competitive and thrive in a digital world. With our strong regional expertise, we’re proud to deliver solutions that make a real difference in Malta, Cyprus, UAE, and beyond.

For more information, visit www.Scopesolutions.com.

About Dext

Dext, part of the IRIS Software Group, is the leading provider of bookkeeping automation.

Founded in 2010, the company empowers businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to thrive through innovative technology that simplifies accounting processes and drives smarter, more timely financial decisions. Trusted by thousands of professionals worldwide, Dext integrates with major accounting software and connects to over 11,500 banks, suppliers, and marketplaces.

In 2024, Dext joined IRIS Software Group and continues to work directly with its clients to create a more seamless, end-to-end accountancy workflow. For more information, visit www.dext.com.