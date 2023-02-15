Partnership to focus on manufacturing, aligned with Saudi Green Initiative

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Obeikan Digital Solutions, a subsidiary of Obeikan Investment Group – one of the largest companies in Saudi Arabia – has partnered with Schneider Electric to digitize and electrify sustainable manufacturing.

As a new member of Schneider Electric’s global EcoXpert Partner Program, Obeikan will receive training and certification to equip industrial firms with energy management software EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert.

Designed to help power-critical industries augment energy management and make informed data-driven decisions, the software will help manufacturing companies in Saudi Arabia reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint.

Mohammed Shaheen, Cluster President, Schneider Electric, Saudi Arabia and Yemen, said: “We are excited to welcome Obeikan Digital Solutions onto our industry-unique program of global EcoXperts. As a leader in energy management and industrial automation, we want to create impactful partnerships for an all-digital and all-electric world. This agreement will help deliver major benefits to industrial companies seeking to drive digitization and sustainability in line with the Saudi Green Initiative. It also reflects our uncompromising commitment to provide innovative solutions in technology and the way we do business.”

“Obeikan Digital Solutions has a vision of enabling the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing capabilities through digitalization,” said Abdallah Obeikan, CEO of Obeikan Group. “Schneider Electric is one of our strategic partners and shares the same vision as us on how Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing can transform production plants to be smarter, more efficient, more productive and eventually more sustainable. Our aim is to accelerate innovation within the energy sector in the Kingdom.”

The EcoXpert Partner Program trains and certifies EcoXperts to serve as the implementation arms of Schneider Electric’s IoT-enabled smart architecture platform EcoStruxure for homes and buildings all over the world.

Through the partnership agreement, Obeikan Digital Solutions and Schneider Electric will collaborate to accelerate the digital transformation in critical power industries. Joining the program will enable the company to grow its business by embracing opportunities to pioneer the future of intelligent buildings, increasing market share and profitability.

Accelerating Saudi Arabia’s renewable future

The partnership is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s plans to develop ten new renewable energy projects as the country seeks to diversify its economy and boost reliance on cleaner fuels to power its growing industries. It will also contribute to greater localization of talent and expertise which Schneider Electric is contributing with new partnership agreements with local companies to promote sustainability in homes, buildings, data centres, infrastructure and industries.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

The Schneider Electric Online Marketplace stocks a huge collection of electrical products including light switches, sockets and accessories; low-voltage protection devices; motor protection, relays and industrial control; thermostats and sensors.

The company’s Resi9 device is designed to provide the utmost electrical protection for the country’s residences and buildings and features a special Green Premium product tag. The Green PremiumTM label is Schneider Electric’s commitment to delivering products with best-in-class environmental performance. Green Premium promises compliance with the latest regulations, transparency on environmental impacts, as well as circular and low-CO2 products. The Resi 9 device is easy-to-install and can be used in new builds or renovation projects.

Meanwhile, the AvatarOn C range offers a wide variety of functions for homes, with everything from single switches and sockets to multi-module frames. The range lets users combine up to five wiring devices in a single outlet, which means homeowners to connect their TV antennas and Ethernet cables, or control fans and dim lights for extra convenience.

About Obeikan Digital Solutions

Launched in 2017, Obeikan Digital Solutions (ODS) helps manufacturers and enterprises to achieve operational excellence with productivity-enhancing applications, and performance improvement consultancy. ODS grants its customers access to leading-edge, tried and tested digital technologies that add significant value to their operations.

ODS is a subsidiary of Obeikan Investment Group (OIG) founded in 1982 with headquarters in Riyadh - Saudi. The company has strong foothold in manufacturing, leading provider of fully integrated packaging solutions in MENA region, with a growing focus on digital transformation providing B2B, B2C and B2G business and industrial solutions.

Obeikan Digital Solutions operates with the goal of offering the best-in-class technologies to the business sector, supporting their digital transformation strategies. Today, Obeikan offers 20+ products in 3 key business areas, namely manufacturing, enterprises and supply chain. Obeikan Digital Solutions has created six different marketplace apps covering a broad expanse of strategic business functions within any organization: “Shamel”, “Madar”, “Saned”, “O3 Smart Manufacturing Platform”, “Hodhod” and “Saned Utilities”.

Obeikan Digital Solutions strives to be the “Business Partner of Choice” in digital transformation; serving educational and industrial sectors as well as enterprises and human capital management (HCM). Banking on the conglomerate’s 40+ years of experience, ODS is exporting the decades-long know-how coupled with the cutting-edge digital solutions and the product of its R&D investments in order to support organizational digital transformation.

