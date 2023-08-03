Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Sharjah Center for Training and Development, concluded the training program for the internal auditor of the integrated management system.

The program targeted a number of employees of SCCI and its affiliated institutions. It came as a result of the SCCI's ongoing efforts to train qualified internal auditors with an aim to oversee and carry out the implementation of the integrated management system, which aims to strengthen administrative systems, improve performance, develop, and continuously raise the bar of the services and activities the SCCI offers.

At the program's conclusion, which was witnessed by H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of the SCCI; and Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, Director of the Human Resources Department at the SCCI; certificates of completion of the program requirements were distributed to the participants. In addition, a certificate of appreciation was given to the program's presenter, Dr. Ali Madi, for his professional efforts and significant role in the program's success.

H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi stressed that the organization of these programs comes within the strategic plans of the SCCI aimed at developing the competencies of its members and employees, with the aim of upgrading the system of institutional excellence and enhancing the level of the SCCI’s services and work.

Al Awadi emphasized the significance of the program in fostering a culture of oversight and application of the integrated management system among Chamber staff, strengthening it in line with best international practices to policies that support continuous improvement processes and achieve flexibility in putting the best administrative methods into practice in order to achieve the highest levels of efficiency in work procedures.

For his part, Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi stated that the training program is a reflection of the SCCI's innovative efforts to apply the best scientific and practical practices in the development of its human cadres. This was done through the Sharjah Training and Development Centre by offering internationally accredited training programs and workshops that are appropriate for the SCCI's line of work and services.

Dr. Ali Madi delivered the program, which also included an introduction to environmental management systems, occupational health and safety management, the principles of the quality management system, the foundations for implementing internal auditing, its goals, cases of non-conformity, and creating reports for participants. The prerequisites were explained in the program's explanatory section, which also includes the creation of the internal audit report on the integrated administrative system, planning and implementation processes, and common administrative system.

-End-

For further information, please contact:

Mustafa Taha

Misbar Communications

mustafa@misbar-me.com

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Mahmoud Soliman

Misbar Communications

mahmoud.soliman@misbar-me.com