RIYADH – Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”), Saudi Arabia’s National Champion for Games and Esports, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HP to work together on initiatives aimed at helping equip Saudi learners with the skills needed for successful careers in the games and esports industries.

Under the collaboration, Savvy will help promote the internationally renowned HP Gaming Garage, HP’s Esports Management and Game Development Academy in Saudi Arabia, by working with universities and helping expand the usage of relevant game development and esports management educational content for learners who aspire to have a career in esports and gaming. In addition, Savvy and HP will work together to organize various competitions and game jams aimed at engaging with students and raising awareness of games professions as career choices. Savvy intends to use these platforms to create and offer more opportunities for students to further hone their professional skills in game development through incubator programs that are applicable and available.

Majed Al-Muhanna, Chief Human Resources Officer at Savvy Games Group, said: “We look forward to bringing these initiatives to life and creating tangible, positive outcomes for thousands of Saudi students who want to pursue a career in the games and esports sector. Enabling these kinds of opportunities for the younger generation is an essential part of building a robust games and esports ecosystem, that grows sustainably and continues to thrive in the long term, as envisioned in the National Gaming and Esports Strategy. We are very pleased to work together on this endeavor with HP, who bring a wealth of experience and expertise for our joint initiatives, and shares our commitment to help develop the games and esports sector”.

Fadle Saad, Managing Director of HP KSA, said: “At HP, we are dedicated to equipping the next generation with the skills and opportunities to excel in the gaming and esports industries. Our collaboration with Savvy marks an important step in further expanding the HP Gaming Garage program to Saudi Arabia, providing learners with world-class education in game design, coding and esports management and hands-on experiences. This partnership supports Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of establishing the Kingdom as a global leader in games and esports, driving innovation, nurturing talent, and fueling economic growth in this dynamic sector.”

-Ends-

About Savvy Games Group

Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”) was formed with a mission to drive long-term growth and innovation in the games and esports industry. Backed by its shareholder, the Public Investment Fund, Savvy deploys capital over long-term horizons through acquisitions, investments, and business ventures.

By expanding its portfolio and growing the games and esports ecosystem, it is shaping the future of the sector on a global scale. As Saudi Arabia’s National Champion for Games and Esports, Savvy is also focused on developing the sector’s domestic ecosystem.

Savvy Games Group website – savvygames.com

Media Enquiries

media@savvygames.com