LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Saviynt, a leader in AI-powered identity security, today announced the opening of its new regional headquarters in Dubai and a strategic partnership with StarLink, one of the Middle East and Africa’s largest specialist cybersecurity distributors. The move comes as organizations across the region rapidly scale cloud and AI initiatives, transforming the identity landscape and intensifying demand for continuous access governance.

Cloud computing investment in the Middle East continues to surge, fueled by national digital transformation programs, regulated industry innovation, and the rise of AI-assisted business operations. This expansion has brought millions of new identities online, from employees and contractors to applications, workloads, and connected devices. Managing who has access to what, and ensuring that access remains appropriate, has become a defining challenge for security leaders.

“Enterprises across the Middle East are adding thousands of new identities every month, yet many still rely on manual access reviews and fragmented tools,” said Todd Rotger, Chief Revenue Officer at Saviynt. “That gap is exactly where attackers thrive. Our investment in the region is focused on helping customers close it and maintain control before risk becomes breach.”

As part of the launch, Saviynt will locally host its converged Identity Cloud platform to help customers meet data residency requirements and strengthen support for regulated industries including banking, energy, government, and telecommunications. The Dubai hub will focus on customer success, solution delivery, and partner enablement to accelerate time to value.

“With identity becoming the front line of digital trust, organizations need intelligent, unified control over every identity on their network,” said Mahmoud Nimer, President of StarLink. “Saviynt delivers that convergence without slowing down transformation. We are proud to bring their innovation to more customers across the region.”

The expansion builds on Saviynt’s growth across EMEA and APJ, including new offices and leadership in Singapore, London, Amsterdam, Germany, Iberia, and Poland, along with continued investment in its India innovation center. Saviynt was recently recognized as a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Identity Governance and Administration for the fourth year in a row.

For more information about Saviynt's Identity Cloud, please visit the website.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world’s leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. The company recently launched Saviynt University to help reduce the knowledge gap in cybersecurity and identity management by providing free training and certification programs, with significant focus on practitioners in India.

For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202684907/en/

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Media contact

Heera Kang

heera.kang@saviynt.com