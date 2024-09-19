Jeddah: H.E. Eng. Ibrahim bin Abdulrahman Al-Omar, the Director General of Saudia Group, has officially inaugurated Saudia's new First and Business Class Check-In Lounge at Terminal 1 of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

This luxurious, exclusive space is designed to elevate the travel experience for Saudia's First and Business Class guests, as well as AlFursan Gold members. The lounge offers personalized services tailored to meet the needs of discerning travelers.

The new lounge features 10 dedicated check-in counters, each complemented by a comfortable seating area to ensure a seamless and relaxed start to the journey. Upon arrival, guests are greeted by specialized staff and treated to traditional Saudi coffee and dates. The lounge also includes a dedicated café counter, offering a selection of hot and cold beverages.

The opening of the new First and Business Class Check-In Lounge marks a significant milestone in Saudia's strategy to strengthen its Jeddah hub. This strategy involves centralizing operations in state-of-the-art facilities and services, optimizing connectivity and transit traffic, and maintaining a distinctive on-time performance through integrated operations. By creating a true hub, Saudia is also contributing to the broader Saudi Vision 2030 goal of attracting 330 million visits and welcoming the world to the Kingdom.

Additionally, the lounge’s design reflects the rich Saudi culture and landmarks, highlighting Saudia's new era and its dedication to presenting the nation's rich identity and culture to its guests.

Riyadh M. Alhudhaif, General Manager of the Jeddah HUB stated: "Unveiling Saudia's new First and Business Class Check-In Lounge marks a landmark milestone in luxury travel, redefining the airport experience for our guests. This exclusive sanctuary at Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport offers more than just a premium check-in experience; it's an immersion into Saudi hospitality and culture. With personalized services, unparalleled comfort, and stunning artistic displays, we are elevating travel to new heights and cementing Saudia's position as a global aviation leader."

This unveiling aligns with Saudia’s mission to continually enhance its services and is an extension of the largest investment in guest experience in the airline’s history. The initiative includes an extensive seat retrofit program, the installation of advanced In-Flight Entertainment screens, the launch of the beta version of the Travel Companion powered by AI and high-speed in-flight connectivity that will be implemented across its fleet.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

