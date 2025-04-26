London: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced its new partnership as a Heavyweight sponsor with The Ring magazine, the premier global authority in boxing news and events.

This strategic collaboration marks an exciting chapter for Saudia as it aligns itself with one of boxing's most prestigious platforms. Known for its rich history and influence within the sport, The Ring has been at the forefront of boxing journalism since 1922.

Khaled Tash, Chief Marketing Officer at Saudia Group, said: "We are thrilled to partner with The Ring magazine. This sponsorship reflects Saudi Arabia’s strategic emphasis on investing in sports as a catalyst for national development and international engagement. By connecting the Kingdom’s audience to prestigious global sports platforms like The Ring, we are enhancing our engagement with international sports communities and promoting cultural exchange."

In the presence of H.E. Advisor Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority, the agreement was signed by Ibrahim Binaquil, Head of Marketing at Saudia Group and Nour Ahmedien, Chief Operating Officer of The Ring, ahead of the highly anticipated Eubank vs. Benn fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

As part of this agreement, Saudia will be prominently featured across various media channels associated with The Ring magazine including print editions, digital platforms, and major boxing events covered by their team.

The partnership aims not only to enhance brand visibility but also to foster cultural exchange between the Kingdom’s vibrant community and international audiences passionate about boxing. By bringing the world to the Kingdom, Saudia is committed to connecting fans more closely with the sport they love, creating unforgettable experiences that resonate with both local and global boxing enthusiasts.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleets. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com