Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of its New Distribution Capability (NDC) content on the Sabre marketplace, marking a significant milestone in its journey to transform travel retailing.

As part of Saudia’s ongoing efforts to modernize its distribution strategy, NDC content is now seamlessly accessible to travel agents, travel management companies (TMCs), and corporations through Sabre’s extensive global travel marketplace. This integration allows Saudia to provide tailored offers that align with the evolving needs of guests while enhancing the booking experience across all channels.

Saudia’s partnership with Sabre emphasizes its dedication to guest-centric innovation. By adopting NDC-enabled solutions, the airline is poised to unlock new retailing opportunities, offering more flexibility, choice, and dynamic content to travel buyers.

Arved Von Zur Muehlen, Chief Commercial Officer at Saudia, said: “Our partnership with Sabre represents a significant step forward in our mission to transform the travel experience for our guests. NDC enables us to deliver personalized and relevant options, ensuring a seamless booking experience. This collaboration supports our broader retailing strategy and aligns with Saudia’s vision of redefining global travel excellence.”

Kathy Morgan, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Distribution Experience at Sabre: “We are excited to partner with Saudia in advancing our mutual goal of enhancing the retailing experience through NDC. The launch of Saudia’s NDC content through Sabre demonstrates our commitment to enabling seamless access to multi-source content, ensuring that travel agents and corporations can easily shop, book, and service NDC offers alongside other content in our marketplace.”

This initiative is part of Saudia’s broader commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 objectives by enhancing connectivity and offering world-class services to bring the world to the Kingdom.

Saudia is committed to investing in advanced technology and strategic partnerships to pioneer modern travel retailing, providing a comprehensive experience across its network, which spans over 100 countries on 4 continents.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleets. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium. For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com