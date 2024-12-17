Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has signed an agreement with Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily), allowing Mobily Pay customers to earn AlFursan miles and access a range of travel benefits and exclusive offers provided by the AlFursan Loyalty Program.The agreement was signed by Essam Akhonbay, Vice President of AlFursan Loyalty at Saudia, and Ali Almonifi, Vice President of Commercial at Mobily Pay.

Essam Akhonbay, Vice President of AlFursan Loyalty at Saudia, said: "At AlFursan, we are dedicated to expanding our customer base by forming strategic partnerships. This partnership with Mobily Pay aligns with our broader objective of enhancing our offerings, recognizing member loyalty, and streamlining our digital services to save time and effort for our valued customers."

Ayman AlEissa, CEO of Mobily Pay, stated: "We are proud of our partnership with the AlFursan loyalty program, which aligns with the company's ongoing efforts to provide the best services to our customers, granting them exclusive benefits and an exceptional travel experience. Mobily Pay is the first digital wallet to offer loyalty program benefits with AlFursan, reaffirming our constant commitment to enhancing the services provided to our customers in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to improve the quality of life for individuals in the Kingdom."

In this regard, Ali Almonifi, Vice President of Commercial at Mobily Pay, added, "This partnership is part of our commitment to expanding our services and capabilities, strengthening our market presence, and continuously working to improve digital services and provide exceptional experiences for our customers."

AlFursan provides its members with an extensive range of benefits, including the option to add an extra piece to their checked luggage, getting priority on waiting lists, bonus miles, and lounge access. Members also enjoy exclusive offers and rewards, along with the advantages of global partnerships. As a member of the SkyTeam alliance, Saudia enables AlFursan members to access a vast global airlines network, earn miles, and redeem them with partner airlines.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 144 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2025" for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com

About Mobily Pay

Mobily Pay is a wholly owned subsidiary of Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily); established to address customers' needs by offering comprehensive individual and corporate Fintech solutions. Mobily Pay is available to all customers across the Kingdom through major application stores on smart devices.