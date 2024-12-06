Riyadh: The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has issued three yacht chartering licenses for the first time in Saudi Arabia, aiming to enhance coastal tourism services, support the tourism economy, and contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

This step is part of SRSA’s accelerated efforts to develop the coastal tourism sector by carrying out its core mandate, which include setting policies, strategies, plans, and initiatives to regulate navigational and marine tourism activities, as well as overseeing marina operations, along with issuing the necessary licenses and permits to regulate these activities and encourage investment in them.

The licenses are designed to allow companies to charter yachts within the Kingdom’s Red Sea region, in accordance with the framework of the Large Yacht Chartering Regulation issued by SRSA.

The list of companies awarded yacht chartering licenses includes: Hill Robinson Saudi limited, Faisal M. Higgi & Associates Co. Ltd, and JLS Yachts Limited.

SRSA grants yacht chartering licenses to companies after a thorough verification from several aspects, which includes but not limited to: Compliance with all SRSA relevant regulations and requirements, ensure seaworthiness of the chartered yachts, following the highest local and international standards in terms of safety, security, and environmental protection, and adherence to all applicable laws in the Kingdom.

These licenses will contribute significantly to regulating coastal tourism activities, expanding the range of tourism services, attracting investment, increasing tourist arrivals, growing the yacht sector, and creating new job opportunities, thus supporting the national economy.

Noting that the issuance of yacht charter licenses is part of SRSA’s ongoing efforts to regulate navigational and marine tourism activities, including granting licenses to several tourism maritime agents and operators of marinas in the Red Sea, all of which aim to develop and enhance the coastal tourism sector.

For more information about the Saudi Red Sea Authority, visit www.redsea.gov.sa.