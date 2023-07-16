Riyadh – Today, the Saudi Exchange welcomed Riyad Capital, a leading Saudi investment company, as a market maker on the Saudi Exchange for two companies, Alrajhi Bank and Americana Restaurants International PLC Company. The market making ceremony was attended by Mr. Mohammed Al Rumaih, CEO of the Saudi Exchange and Dr. Abdullah Alshwer, CEO of Riyad Capital.

As a market maker, Riyad Capital will simultaneously provide bid and ask quotes for Alrajhi Bank and Americana Restaurants International PLC Company equities to ensure the availability of liquidity in line with market maker obligations of the Saudi Exchange.

“We are pleased to welcome Riyad Capital as one of the first market makers on the Saudi Exchange. Their appointment underscores their commitment to supporting the growth and development of the Saudi capital market. We introduced market making for the equity and derivatives markets in December 2022, and since then, have been working to add more market makers to the Saudi Exchange. By serving as a market maker, Riyad Capital will play a key role in facilitating trading activity, generating more investor interest, and supporting our mission to develop a sophisticated capital market that aligns with the goals of Vision 2030,” said Mohammed Al Rumaih, CEO of the Saudi Exchange.

"We are pleased to be appointed as one of the first market makers on the Saudi Exchange for these two companies," said Dr. Abdullah Alshwer, CEO of Riyad Capital. "As a leading investment company in Saudi Arabia, we are committed to providing liquidity and enhancing market efficiency for our clients. Our appointment as a market maker for these companies is a testament to our strong reputation and track record in the Saudi capital market.”

Riyad Capital is an investment company based in Saudi Arabia, offering a wide range of investment solutions to its clients. Established in 2004, the company’s offerings include asset management, investment banking, brokerage, and research services.

